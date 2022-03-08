 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Poland agrees to send all of its MiG-29 fighters to U.S. air base free of charge for use in Ukraine war (*which they don't actually say out loud in the press release)   (gov.pl) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


I'm pretty sure that is the plan. I heard it on the news a couple days ago.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


That is the deal....

The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Goverment, are ready to deploy - immediately and free of charge - all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.
The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies - owners of MIG-29 jets - to act in the same vein.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Renewed Russian threats in 3-2-1 ...
 
Edward Rooney Dean of Students
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


Oh we will.  It'll be Block 60s most likely
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fighter jets are the new deck chairs.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


That was the impression that I got this week - we're giving them some new ones, they transfer theirs for quicker use and to keep our hands somewhat clean.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to see here. I'm sure the United States just really wants some old MIGs for research purposes.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Wikipedia, that should be 30 planes
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One owner, low miles, will take F-16 in trade.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Edward Rooney Dean of Students: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

Oh we will.  It'll be Block 60s most likely


I wonder will the training be thrown in for free.

Win-win for everyone though. Ukraine gets help. Poland gets to presumably better F-16s. NATO gets increased standardisation and compatability.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Nothing to see here. I'm sure the United States just really wants some old MIGs for research purposes.


They already bought some after the fall of the Soviet Union.  They even looked at whether those units could be put back into service for Ukraine
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should probably also look into giving out anti-air missile systems to former Warsaw Pact/USSR countries that may have some Soviet or Russian-made equipment in this category that the Ukrainians can use right away. Make Ukraine the little brother who gets all the hand-me-downs.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the first time MiG-29s have been at Ramstein.

Just after the demise of the USSR (early 1991), the now united German AF gave several ex-East German AF MiGs to the USAF.
Flown to Ramstein, disassembled, and trucked away.

Yes, I helped taxi one in.
Not a -29, though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Nothing to see here. I'm sure the United States just really wants some old MIGs for research purposes.


They really do. But, owing to some budget cuts there was a failing in security at the base, and wouldn't you know it. Some dastardly devils snuck in and flew them away right from under our noses.

Oh well. C'est la vie.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


They already have 3 squadrons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish_Air_Force#Present-day_operations
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Renewed Russian threats in 3-2-1 ...


do they count as renewed when they haven't stopped threatening?
 
Maturin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Wikipedia Poland currently has 23 MiG-29's. They also have 18 Su-22 fighter bombers. Wonder if the Sukhoi's will be included.

Don't forget to close the screen doors.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we even getting a 2023 draft pick out of the deal?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm loving watching the old Warsaw Pact nations step up for Ukraine against their common oppressors.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone here is carefully ignoring/missing this little gem:
all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

Sure, the jets will be available, but it'd be Ukrainian pilots using American bases in Germany to attack Russian planes. Do you really think the Germans are going to let *ANYONE* use bases in their country to attack Russia? (especially since Germany is so dependent on Russian oil/gas) And, since the jets would be operating from an American base, the US would more or less be engaging in warfare with the Russians as well.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For real this time?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Omnivorous: Renewed Russian threats in 3-2-1 ...

do they count as renewed when they haven't stopped threatening?


It has to pop up fresh like popcorn and no one likes stale popcorn.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those MIGs are about to go on vacation hahahaha.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Are we even getting a 2023 draft pick out of the deal?


Well, they're going to Rammstein. So a first in 20...26?
 
Richelieu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Omnivorous: Renewed Russian threats in 3-2-1 ...

do they count as renewed when they haven't stopped threatening?


Yep. If they ever stopped, the word would become "resumed". Lotta nuance in Russian diplomacy.
 
Thrag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read that in order to trasfer them to Ukraine the plan is to leave them unattended in a muddy field near Ukraine's border.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We probably threatened to give Poland F-35s if they didn't
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an open secret that there are MIG-29's operating in the U.S. inventory. The only question is how many, and whether we're going to send ours too.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Nothing to see here. I'm sure the United States just really wants some old MIGs for research purposes.


They already have a flight that they purchased in the 90's
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

They already have 3 squadrons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish_Air_Force#Present-day_operations


True, but Poland's MiG pilots will need retraining to transfer to the new F-16 squadrons.  This puts some Polish air force capability out of action for the next several months (which was their concern in the first place).  I would anticipate some additional NATO air deployments to be forthcoming as well in order to make sure Poland's interests are protected during this transition. In the long term this is an excellent move for Poland but right now they are obviously a bit nervous about taking a chunk of their air force out of action, even for a good cause.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland seen looking up the number of that one kid that saved up enough Pepsi Points to redeem for a Harrier jet back in the 90s.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

That is the deal....

The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Goverment, are ready to deploy - immediately and free of charge - all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.
The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies - owners of MIG-29 jets - to act in the same vein.


Interesting side-step there.  Give them to us, so we can give them to Ukraine.  "Sorry, Uber-President Putin, we though the Americanskis were going to use them for training purposes.  Who knew they'd just give them to the Ukrainians?  Oh well, what can you do?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland:  We may have screen doors on our subs but at least we don't have F-35s
US:  That hurt, Poland.  It's true but hurtful.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to the Ramstein Air Base

Du...
Du hast...
Du hast MIGS
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know this MIGs are in way better operational shape than their Russian counterparts too. I'm sure they've gotten regular maintenance and TLC compared to the Rustangs Putins people are flying now.

This is the kind of Support that shows the west now believes Putin can be pushed back with heavy losses. I can't imagine the Russians holding Ukraine now, after turning everyone against them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.


Not sure about new F-16's but i think we have plenty of extras...

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian Airforce, Go Fark Yourselves"
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the Ukraine pilots have to think in Polish.

<insert joke here>
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Edward Rooney Dean of Students: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

Oh we will.  It'll be Block 60s most likely

I wonder will the training be thrown in for free.

Win-win for everyone though. Ukraine gets help. Poland gets to presumably better F-16s. NATO gets increased standardisation and compatability.


I've read that most Polish pilots are already trained on the F-16s, they just prefer the Migs.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW. After following this used Mig-29 deal on the news since it was first announced, the biggest hurdle has been that certain parties did not want to take responsibility for it. The EU has a money pot to buy weapons for Ukraine and they were gonna compensate Poland (and other takers) for their old Migs. It was announced publicly. But then, the EU wussed out in like a day. They kicked it over to NATO for it to take responsibility and that also failed. Basically, it comes down to the US and Poland stepping up bilaterally because some aholes in the EU and NATO were too cowardly to do this because they didn't want to provoke Russia.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Everyone here is carefully ignoring/missing this little gem:
all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

Sure, the jets will be available, but it'd be Ukrainian pilots using American bases in Germany to attack Russian planes. Do you really think the Germans are going to let *ANYONE* use bases in their country to attack Russia? (especially since Germany is so dependent on Russian oil/gas) And, since the jets would be operating from an American base, the US would more or less be engaging in warfare with the Russians as well.


I think Germany will let the Ukrainian pilots fly them to Ukraine, or am I missing something?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Everyone here is carefully ignoring/missing this little gem:
all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

Sure, the jets will be available, but it'd be Ukrainian pilots using American bases in Germany to attack Russian planes. Do you really think the Germans are going to let *ANYONE* use bases in their country to attack Russia? (especially since Germany is so dependent on Russian oil/gas) And, since the jets would be operating from an American base, the US would more or less be engaging in warfare with the Russians as well.


I'm betting more of a Doolittle Raid. Fuel them up and everything and "sell" them Ukrainian forces who will do a cross border attack (after a brief touch down in Ukrainian territory) into Russia where Russia doesn't have a lot of anti-air cover.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Everyone here is carefully ignoring/missing this little gem:
all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

Sure, the jets will be available, but it'd be Ukrainian pilots using American bases in Germany to attack Russian planes. Do you really think the Germans are going to let *ANYONE* use bases in their country to attack Russia? (especially since Germany is so dependent on Russian oil/gas) And, since the jets would be operating from an American base, the US would more or less be engaging in warfare with the Russians as well.


Yes.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rammstein - Du Hast (Official Video)
Youtube W3q8Od5qJio


Seems appropriate in this thread.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Those MIGs are about to go on vacation hahahaha.


Little green men going to fly them.
 
Frederf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Edward Rooney Dean of Students: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

Oh we will.  It'll be Block 60s most likely

I wonder will the training be thrown in for free.

Win-win for everyone though. Ukraine gets help. Poland gets to presumably better F-16s. NATO gets increased standardisation and compatability.


They don't need the training. Poland is one of the few (if only?) air force that has a solid mix of NATO and Russia type warplanes. Neither wants to invade you when you're shopping at both their stores. Divesting from Russian warplanes is probably a nice move at this point regardless of Ukraine in terms of which tech is coming out on top. Supply of Russian aircraft parts and services is probably spotty before now and it's only going to get worse.

And as you say, as warfare gets more networked having a mix becomes a bigger drawback. Even F-22s and F-35s aren't as compatible as desired. A MiG and a F-16 might as well be playing a different sport.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lend-Lease 2: Zelenskyy Boogaloo
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope we give them some F-16 fighters in return.

Not sure about new F-16's but i think we have plenty of extras...

[preview.redd.it image 850x637]


Do the transfer in a game show style. Send the Polish aviators to Davis Monthan air force base and give them 15 minutes to run around and select the aircraft of their choice
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Everyone here is carefully ignoring/missing this little gem:
all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America.

Sure, the jets will be available, but it'd be Ukrainian pilots using American bases in Germany to attack Russian planes. Do you really think the Germans are going to let *ANYONE* use bases in their country to attack Russia? (especially since Germany is so dependent on Russian oil/gas) And, since the jets would be operating from an American base, the US would more or less be engaging in warfare with the Russians as well.


You do know that planes are mobile, right? And there's not a big bungie cord or anything that requires them to land at Ramstein every single time?
 
