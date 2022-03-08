 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   So you fell in love with a house, but it's $400,000 outside your price range. Do you: A) Reduce the price filter on your search? B) Get another job to raise money? C) Murder your mom and sister, stage it as a murder/suicide, and raid bank accounts?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not very good at crime, but she sure showed a lot of hustle.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is exactly why I don't have $400,000 in cash sitting in a bank account.

So I don't get murdered.


Yeah, that's it.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev.K: This is exactly why I don't have $400,000 in cash sitting in a bank account.

So I don't get murdered.


Yeah, that's it.


So, how much cash do you have sitting around?  We talking $100 or $100,000 or what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The correct answer is always C
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, house not horse.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Jz4p
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That couldn't have been enough to actually afford a place in today's market.
 
