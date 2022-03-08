 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   We all have our dreams, this guy's was pretend to be a maid & sneak into the hotel room where Bob Saget died. The Aristocrats   (youtube.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 08 Mar 2022 at 5:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This may be one of the most profoundly worthless links ever submitted to Fark.

I'd suggest it could also be one of the most profoundly worthless videos ever submitted to YouTube, but that would just be ignorant considering what's already available.

In fact, I think a thread of useless YouTube videos that actually manage to be more entertaining than this hot garbage, which appears to go (confirmed only through random clicking on the time bar) at least 8 minutes or so before any sort of hotel room comes into question, would be a vastly better use of this thread.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cant beat it...

Cotton Eye Joe Gregorian Chant Nightcore Hardcore Dubstep Remix
Youtube i98bKRYIZd8
 
vsavatar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This video is beyond cringe.  Seriously, the guy needs to find a new hobby or something.  I'm a little disturbed at his fascination with the subject.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i see handcuffs in his future
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pillow fluffer
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are we ever going to get an ARSEHOLE tag?
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This may be one of the most profoundly worthless links ever submitted to Fark.

I'd suggest it could also be one of the most profoundly worthless videos ever submitted to YouTube, but that would just be ignorant considering what's already available.

In fact, I think a thread of useless YouTube videos that actually manage to be more entertaining than this hot garbage, which appears to go (confirmed only through random clicking on the time bar) at least 8 minutes or so before any sort of hotel room comes into question, would be a vastly better use of this thread.


Well, I tried, but it seems people aren't going for it.

/or they just didn't read your post, the bastards.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
trll that to the fuy who snuck in to find Matt Foley's bloated overdosed corpse

/TMI
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: trll that to the fuy who snuck in to find Matt Foley's bloated overdosed corpse

/TMI


th.bing.comView Full Size


/ in a van
// down by the river
/// RIParian
 
vsavatar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i see handcuffs in his future


Probably not handcuffs.  He broke Florida statute 810.08(1), which is a second degree misdemeanor.  While that may very well net him a criminal summons, I doubt they're going to go through the trouble of extraditing him all the way from California to Florida for a 60-day offense.  He may not want to go back to Florida for awhile though.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not being able to watch the video currently, would this perhaps be some kind on Q-Anon nutter seeking proof that Sagat died because he took the vaccine? I'm failing to envision what other "rational" alternative someone might have for doing this.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was icky.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vsavatar: ltdanman44: i see handcuffs in his future

Probably not handcuffs.  He broke Florida statute 810.08(1), which is a second degree misdemeanor.  While that may very well net him a criminal summons, I doubt they're going to go through the trouble of extraditing him all the way from California to Florida for a 60-day offense.  He may not want to go back to Florida for awhile though.


I think it's more that ltdanman44 was speculating that this guy will escalate his behaviour, e.g. celebrity grave robbing or something along those lines.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't watch the video, but I assume the hotel has rented out that room to plenty of unsuspecting folks since Saget died.

Would it really raise of lot of red flags if someone asked for that specific room?  Not like it looks completely different from every other room in the hotel, and there wouldn't be any indication that anything bad had happened there.

Hotels have rented out rooms with actual corpses under the bed, and became aware only when guests complained about the smell.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.