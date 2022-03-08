 Skip to content
(National Restaurant News)   Jack in the Box purchases Del Taco for $585 million, ensuring strategic taco reserves in case world situation deteriorates even further   (nrn.com) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They tried opening a few Del Tacos in Houston, but it unfortunately didn't last.

They were far superior to any of the crap that Taco Cabana shiats onto a plate.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[/hypertension likes this]
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now I have an image of a jack in the box popping up to diarrhea sounds.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Never heard of Del Taco.

Used to have a Jack in the Box when I lived on Long Island.

Been there twice.

That's one more time more that I've been to Taco Bell.

I went in 1984 and never set foot in one again.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just wonder how this will affect the price and length of the curly fries.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The re-branded hybrid name 'Jack in Del Taco' sounds deliciously sexy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The re-branded hybrid name 'Jack in Del Taco' sounds deliciously sexy.


But the sticky floors are kinda gross...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just another word for Taco Bell.  Why?  Why would you when there are good choices out there?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Begun, the Franchise Wars have...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The re-branded hybrid name 'Jack in Del Taco' sounds deliciously sexy.


Only if you're the homeless guy who's locked himself in the bathroom stall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: The re-branded hybrid name 'Jack in Del Taco' sounds deliciously sexy.


If the work Jack here is used as a verb instead of a noun, then that's just nasty.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Del Taco makes some good ass burgers.  And on their tacos they don't skimp out on cheese like TB.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DAMMIT.

I like Del Taco.  If they change it I will be sad.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Just another word for Taco Bell.  Why?  Why would you when there are good choices out there?


It's really not.

The chicken soft tacos taste good.

Nothing at Taco Bell tastes good.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They kind of sell the same things.  Jack in the Box is a burger place that sells tacos and Del Taco is a taco place that sells burgers.

My healthy eating willpower weakness is the loaded queso fries.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jack in the box was the one that changed their logo and kind of rebranded after the massive food poisoning incident in the early 90's right? Made it kind of looks like just Jack... not to be confused with the southern chain Jack's which is also pretty similar color and logo theme. Good to see they're doing well.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember Del Taco as being pretty good - about the best tacos one could find at that level of the market.

Then again, I think I was about 23 the last time I had their food, so God only knows what I'd think today.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Del Taco is excellent post concert food.
 
berylman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1. Restaurant News is an interesting website so thanks for that subby
2. Strategic Taco Reserve is definitely a top-tier band name but I can't decide on the genre
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The local Del Taco is located near a Walmart grocery store which covers a Buffy style hellmouth in the city (freaks come daily) and during COVID has been a hangout for the homeless. The mentally fried ones, too.

So yeah, that made the food even less appealing in comparison to the Taco Bell that has occasional needles and a few junky RVs in the parking lot (CA affordable living these days).

/Plenty of better Madre and Padre taquerias instead, and cleaner too
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay! Cashed out my single share. I made $3.79!  Fark Party at my house!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: They tried opening a few Del Tacos in Houston, but it unfortunately didn't last.


Now in order to open a Del Taco, one has to crank the handle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BTW Jack in the Box tacos are so wrong yet so tasty. Mystery of modern times.
 
Dack48
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Will the new name be....

Jack In The Taco?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson opened the first Del Taco in Yermo, CA in 1964. With a menu of 19¢ tacos, tostadas, fries and 24¢ cheeseburgers, Del Taco brought in $169 in sales on its first day in business.
It put taco Bell too shame!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dack48: Will the new name be....

Jack In The Taco?


Taco in A Box.

or

Jack's House of Taco's
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh shoot - I just realized what was missing when I checked the online menu just now.

Big Fat Tacos are gone.

Fark Del Taco, that was the reason for going there.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Del Taco ground beef is real meat.

Taco Bell ground beef is chunky farts, concentrated into a semi-solid phase and lovingly seasoned with grease.

Del Taco's food makes me feel like I got value for my money, even if it is junk food.

Taco Bell's food makes me regret my choices.  For 24-36 hours.

/don't change anything Jack!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: Strategic Taco Reserve is definitely a top-tier band name but I can't decide on the genre


Mariachi . . . definitely Mariachi.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joaquin is sort of the Spanish version of Jack, right?

Joaquin the Box sounds more like a line from Seven than a restaurant.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: They tried opening a few Del Tacos in Houston, but it unfortunately didn't last.

They were far superior to any of the crap that Taco Cabana shiats onto a plate.


Del Taco is pretty good. I like the fact that their shiat is nice and fresh. Unfortunately, I've had Jack In the Box tacos, and while they're the absolute perfect food when you're hammered and heading home from the bar, they're shiat otherwise. I really hope Del Taco doesn't slide that way. At the same time, the Jack in the Box tacos fit a very specific niche better than anything else, so I don't want the J in the B tacos "upgraded", either.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If this gets me a local Del Taco, I will celebrate. If they change the tacos, I'm burning a mother down.
 
Coredatum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They have Del Taco restaurants around the Atlanta area.  They're pretty good, definitely better than Taco Bell.  Del Taco also has burgers and fries, which I thought was strange for a taco joint.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My bowels just slid a little reading Jack in the Box and Del Taco in the same sentence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Coredatum: They have Del Taco restaurants around the Atlanta area.


Hmmm....I'm in the Atlanta area and I still never heard of them.

Then again, I'm not a fan of Taco's.

I've heard of Taco Mac, but it more like a a bar meets Applebee's.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sandiego1989: My bowels just slid a little reading Jack in the Box and Del Taco in the same sentence.


Better check your undies for skid marks.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is Jack in the Box slow everywhere? I've got one reasonably close to home. I haven't eaten at one since I was a kid. I've tried a few times, but never made it through the drive thru because they're so slow. I have a feeling I'm not missing anything.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have a feeling I'm not missing anything.


Jack in the Box is is pretty low on the scale of fast food places. It might be right under Krystal's.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My significant other, who eats nothing but chicken strips, pizza, Mac and cheese, cereal , not a damn vegetable and the occasional bbq, loves the shiat out of Jack in the Box's tacos.

I don't get it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 317x143]
Yay! Cashed out my single share. I made $3.79!  Fark Party at my house!


You can buy like 4 Jack in the Box tacos for that!
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, there goes the neighborhood. When I was a kid I thought Del Taco tacos were great, especially at the beach. I had a Jack in the box taco once, when I was an adult. Had never eaten there before. I took a bite and choked, Dad asked what was wrong, as I spat into the sink. I showed him. WT? he said. The only time I ever saw anything that runny, yellow, and sorta lumpy, it came out of little Markie's diaper when one of the big kids fed him a Hershey bar or something.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Will tacos now contain mislabeled Kangaroo Meat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Name two franchises that are not in my area!
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oh hell yeah.... 6 green burritos and MACHO fries at a Jack in the Box... !!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Is Jack in the Box slow everywhere? I've got one reasonably close to home. I haven't eaten at one since I was a kid. I've tried a few times, but never made it through the drive thru because they're so slow. I have a feeling I'm not missing anything.


No one eats there. It's too busy.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well don't I feel silly.  I thought Jack in the Box already owned them.  Was sure I'd seen them colocated in SoCal before.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
None of either chain within hundreds of miles of me. So... feeling mostly uninterested, unless part of the announcement is about expansion.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They kind of sell the same things.  Jack in the Box is a burger place that sells tacos and Del Taco is a taco place that sells burgers.


"In a word......Synergy."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to stand shore patrol at the Del Taco just inside the gate at NAS North Island.   Sailors would come in off the town and pass out in the bathroom on the regular.

It was great on a weekday as all you did was sit and sip on free soda.  On Friday and Saturday nights it was great because you got to laugh at drunk idiots when their command's OOD came to collect them.

And their Big Fish Burrito is farkin' awesome.

/ Jack in the Box tacos are my secret shame
// Delicious, delicious shame
/// Tres tacos...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, Jack in the Box tacos are so disgusting that I like them.

They aren't, ya know, FOOD.  But they scratch a very particular itch.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.