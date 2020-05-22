 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(MLive.com)   Michigan man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up a police station, then attempting to steal a Coast Guard helicopter with plans to break into a hospital and rescue Covid patients. Ta da   (mlive.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Bay County, Michigan, Jesse T. McFadden, Bay City, Michigan, United States Coast Guard, Arenac County, Michigan, BAY CITY, U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, Helicopter  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


"Defense attorney Kanuszewski on Monday said that McFadden was a military helicopter pilot, is now legally blind, and had no way of physically carrying out the threats he made on May 17, 2020."
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.

"Defense attorney Kanuszewski on Monday said that McFadden was a military helicopter pilot, is now legally blind, and had no way of physically carrying out the threats he made on May 17, 2020."


So, you admit your client made the threats?  Your guilty plea has been accepted by the court...
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wearing a brown "Trump 2020 No More Bullsh*t" hooded sweatshirt"

Technically that should read "No More ROOM for Bullsh*t", since he's apparently packed full, top to bottom and side to side.

/the stupid not only burns, it's reached self-sustaining fusion
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did this guy even leave his den?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: RolandTGunner: eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.

"Defense attorney Kanuszewski on Monday said that McFadden was a military helicopter pilot, is now legally blind, and had no way of physically carrying out the threats he made on May 17, 2020."

So, you admit your client made the threats?  Your guilty plea has been accepted by the court...


They've already plead no contest - there's no point in trying to pretend you're innocent at that point
 
Turbogod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


Article says he was a military pilot.  Not the most disturbing part though.  That would be...

FREE ON BOND.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What was the final step of this master plan? Fly the patients to Alex Jones's house where they'd all be saved by a primo blend of Ivermectin and a hot bucket of Jim Bakker's potato soup?
 
Seacop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


What makes it harder is that there's no Helos at that Unit. He'd have to head to Detroit or Traverse City.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turbogod: eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.

Article says he was a military pilot.  Not the most disturbing part though.  That would be...

FREE ON BOND.


Free on bond likely because of the blindness - which would tie in with the lawyer stating that there's no way this actually would have happened as the genius planned.  It's unholy difficult to deal with the blind in an incarcerated situation under the best of circumstances, they're instant and utter victims for obvious reasons.  Duty of care is a gigantic problem
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Turbogod: eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.

Article says he was a military pilot.  Not the most disturbing part though.  That would be...

FREE ON BOND.

Free on bond likely because of the blindness - which would tie in with the lawyer stating that there's no way this actually would have happened as the genius planned.  It's unholy difficult to deal with the blind in an incarcerated situation under the best of circumstances, they're instant and utter victims for obvious reasons.  Duty of care is a gigantic problem


Put him in Solitary.  It's not as if he would notice he was all alone.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the blind guy was driving around with guns in his car and he was going to shoot people.  People he couldn't see.
Then he was going to drive to a hospital he also couldn't see and rescue more people he couldn't see?
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds more like he should be declared incompetent due to senility, and put into long term care.

"Rescue COVID patients."   There is just so much wrong with that statement.

Why not rescue kids from a Children's Hospital?  Who know what is going on there?   They have kids locked up!

/sarcasm, for those who would rescue covid patients...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA
Defense attorney Kanuszewski on Monday said that McFadden was a military helicopter pilot, is now legally blind, and had no way of physically carrying out the threats he made on May 17, 2020.

he was legally blind but carrying a shotgun and driving a car but because he was blind we need not take his threats of theft and violence seriously?  sure sure that's the legal standard.   that all checks out.

\i'm starting to wonder how hard the bar exam actually is.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When the MAGA-nation gripes about progressives/liberals being soft on crime, let's all recall this prosecutor who didn't want to seek aggravated sentencing for an habitual offender, and who dropped several felony charges in exchange for a misdemeanor plea to carrying a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. All of that for a guy who was making terroristic threats to emergency dispatch as a start.

WTAF?

I'm a criminal defense attorney, and that seems outlandish. Either this defendant was deathly ill, enfeebled, or suffering from early onset dementia or it's a good 'ol boy network protecting the good 'ol boys.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size


Slap on the wrist for what most people would expect to be thrown in prison for.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Frozit: Sounds more like he should be declared incompetent due to senility, and put into long term care.



He had the clarity to arm himself and drive to the correct location. Sounds like he was lucid to me.

Throw the farking book at him. It's his fault he marinaded himself in conspiracy and sought violent means for his political ends.

These people are terrorists with a political agenda. Let's put them away as such.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


I hate how laggy helicopter controls are. You've got to get on the throttle early to get lift and get off of it early to avoid overshooting your target altitude. I can barely fly a model indoors, forget about taking one outside into variable conditions or evening thinking about trying the real thing.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Free on bond likely because of the blindness - which would tie in with the lawyer stating that there's no way this actually would have happened as the genius planned.  It's unholy difficult to deal with the blind in an incarcerated situation under the best of circumstances, they're instant and utter victims for obvious reasons.  Duty of care is a gigantic problem


That's a pity. I was looking forward to hearing about a probation officer that would have to visit daily and spin him around several times as a condition of house arrest.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you a real trumper trooper.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.

"Defense attorney Kanuszewski on Monday said that McFadden was a military helicopter pilot, is now legally blind, and had no way of physically carrying out the threats he made on May 17, 2020."


Tune in for the next episode of Finding Out Is the New Black!
 
Northern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


He's a Vietnam veteran who flew helicopters in the war.
He's also legally blind now.
How is this guy walking away from this?  He's a terrorist, heavily armed, and more than willing to do violence.  Give him 10 years then eligible for parole if he lives that long.
Good thing he's white and wasn't caught with one fentanyl pill.  Then it would have been serious.
/Seriously, when did assaulting police and attempted murder of police become de facto legal in the USA?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ta da" indeed...yikes.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I do get a kick out of people that think stealing and flying a helicopter is easy and no training is needed.  The difference between controls for fixed wing planes and helicopters is huge.


"Tank, I need to fly a helicopter"

It's that easy
 
Katwang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He doesn't seem to like a flight risk.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Katwang: He doesn't seem to like a flight risk.


If he'd found his way into a helicopter he would have been.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"He's a menace to himself and everything else in the air... Yes, birds too."
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So this guy from Florida--wait, what?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.