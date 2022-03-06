 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR wants you to tell them what classic movie you've never watched. You can follow that up by telling them how you no longer own a television, are thinking about trading in your vinyl collection for more authentic 8-tracks, and are an atheist   (npr.org) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


Same, my Mom used to have AMC (when they were actually a classic movie channel) on all the time.   I never recall it ever being on.   I did get to catch some super classic cinema though which was pretty cool.

Now it's just the zombie channel
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've never seen Wuthering Heights.

I've no idea who wrote Wuthering Heights. I'm not entirely sure it was made into a movie. Hell, I can't even tell you what the word "wuthering" is supposed to mean.

But it sounds like something that probably would be a classic film, and if it is, I am absolutely sure I've never seen it.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


A tawdry, filthy work of cinema. Women in slavery, women in bordellos, shameless hussies who get carried up the stairs and raped by their husbands.

Absolute trash. Lurid nasty "romances."

Mind you, all the nudity and sex scenes never ended up in the final script. But you knew what was going on all right.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


If you don't want to ruin it, don't watch Carol Burnett's take on it first. :)

I think I have seen most "classic films", however that's defined.   So much so that references made that other people don't get always surprises me.

One example is the "we don't need no stinking badges", another is the sound effect from the shower scene from Psycho.  That last one, we had a birthday cake in our office and the guy who was cutting it started by raising the knife and making that sound.  We all busted up laughing, except one person who had never seen the film, who thought it was just weird and violent and random.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.



And frankly, you don't give a damn.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Amadeus
Chariots of Fire
Oliver
Sound of Music
The Best Years of Our Lives

Those are the Oscar winners I haven't seen.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Amadeus
Chariots of Fire
Oliver
Sound of Music
The Best Years of Our Lives

Those are the Oscar winners I haven't seen.



See the first and last one on that list. Chariots of Fire was an especially poor choice and worth missing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Amadeus
Chariots of Fire
Oliver
Sound of Music
The Best Years of Our Lives

Those are the Oscar winners I haven't seen.


Amadeus is excellent!  I mistook it for Oscar bait in my younger days, but it's actually fun.  Best Years of Our Lives is also very good, but not remotely fun.

In terms of what I haven't watched, I'm down to what I probably *won't* watch.  Dr. Zhivago, for instance.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Birth of a Nation

never seen it never will.

I have seen Song of the South though
Saw that in a drive in back in the early 70s
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never watched the whole movie of Bullet, just the car scenes - even when I was a kid and it was on tv - turned it on, watched an awesome car chase, turned the channel.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Naido: In terms of what I haven't watched, I'm down to what I probably *won't* watch.  Dr. Zhivago, for instance.


I'm curious why specifically Dr. Zhivago?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never seen Citizen Kane or Casablanca.
I'm also not going to submit my private details on some f*cking web form.
I imagine that alone will skew the results toward people who are too stupid to be on the internet anyway.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sub Human: Amadeus
Chariots of Fire
Oliver
Sound of Music
The Best Years of Our Lives

Those are the Oscar winners I haven't seen.


See the first and last one on that list. Chariots of Fire was an especially poor choice and worth missing.


This. But I would also add, The Sound of Music.

I know it is trendy to hate on that movie, but it is really far better than what it has been made out to be.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NPR can bite my ass.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Godfather

/I've read the book, though
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are ET and Close Encounters considered classic? I've never seen either, not to mention the last umpteen Star Wars movies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


If you don't want to ruin it, don't watch Carol Burnett's take on it first.


That's the only version I like.
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Off the top of my head,

African Queen and Casablanca.

no reason why not, might need to fix that B4 the nukes fall
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Debbie does Dallas 2
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How exactly do I tell somebody about a movie I've never seen?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


Me, either! It's one of a few movies I've now seen so many parodies of, clips of, and references to in other media that I no longer have any interest in seeing the original. Same with It's a Wonderful Life and Titanic.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


I didn't watch it, but back in the day everytime it was on TV and Grandma was over, there was no changing the channel.

For you millennials, it used to be pretty common to only have one TV in a house, and you could only watch what was scheduled by the networks.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nearly every movie with Humphrey Bogart.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Scientist: I've never seen Gone With The Wind.  Don't know why, just haven't.


We watched it in school.

Yes this was the South.

I got better.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I watched about half of Casablanca then turned it off because it's cliché filled garbage.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Top Gun.

Princess Bride.

There are more, but this should shock most people on here enough for one day.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Candygram4Mongo: I've never seen Wuthering Heights.

I've no idea who wrote Wuthering Heights. I'm not entirely sure it was made into a movie. Hell, I can't even tell you what the word "wuthering" is supposed to mean.

But it sounds like something that probably would be a classic film, and if it is, I am absolutely sure I've never seen it.


Emily Brontë wrote the book, and it is much darker than the movie.


Sound of Music is the classic I have never watched.
 
