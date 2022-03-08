 Skip to content
(NPR)   I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul   (npr.org) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those robes probably capture odour.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I have the ideal name for their fork but it's a bit unorthodox.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright I'll tell you, it's the "Not Orthodox Church"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oldest Church of England church in Philly still has the Book of Common Prayer (c. 1662)  from the Revolution.  The prayers that mention the King  has the King crossed out, an act of Treason.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like that's nobody's business but the Turks (and the Ruskies).
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think that this news is:

a) about time
b) too soon, seeing as how many still believe in witches

(This post is a repeat of another post.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: "I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

[Fark user image 850x580]


Judging from the scenary in back and the camels, this is Not Constantinople. Is that two mastabas?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Dodo David: "I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

[Fark user image 850x580]

Judging from the scenary in back and the camels, this is Not Constantinople. Is that two mastabas?


No, it's two camels.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring out the holy hand grenades of Odessa.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No amount of self delusion can allow a religious person to respect a holy man advocating war against you.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some of Ukraine's Orthodox churches want to break away from their Russian patriarch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I feel like I have the ideal name for their fork but it's a bit unorthodox.


Russian church, go fork yourself.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: brantgoose: Dodo David: "I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

[Fark user image 850x580]

Judging from the scenary in back and the camels, this is Not Constantinople. Is that two mastabas?

No, it's two camels.


Hampton & Plucky too.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Today's Russian Orthodox churches are nothing but mouthpieces for Putin and his mafia. The Gadget Hackwrench Cult is a more legit religion than these charlatans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well no duh haven't Russian Orthodox churches been feeding the FSB information?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: brantgoose: Dodo David: "I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

[Fark user image 850x580]

Judging from the scenary in back and the camels, this is Not Constantinople. Is that two mastabas?

No, it's two camels.


See the following:

Istanbul - Tiny Toons
Youtube IqJXxHi6RwQ
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Those robes probably capture odour.


That's incenseitive
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So it is true. The bishop really does move diagonally across the board.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Once the Russians finish blowing up every church in the country, the Ukrainians can start a fresh new sect, more to their liking.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: brantgoose: Dodo David: "I haven't seen a schism like this since 2018 between Russia and Constantinople. Which was formerly Byzantium, but is now in Istanbul"

[Fark user image 850x580]

Judging from the scenary in back and the camels, this is Not Constantinople. Is that two mastabas?

No, it's two camels.


But bactrian camels are from central Asia, not western Asia.

I judge this throwaway meme unworthy.
 
