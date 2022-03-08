 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from New Model Army, New Order, Peter Gabriel, and The Lilac Time. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #322. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
8
    More: Live  
•       •       •

22 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Mar 2022 at 12:30 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
nuqneH


/fark I'm such a nerd
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I stumbled upon an interesting band I'd never heard of this weekend
Witch Fever - In Birth (Official Video)
Youtube Jv1Pto7XfWs


I'm sure they're all really nice
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm here, but a bit ummm, scattered today.. lots to do, might not be able to post much, but will be listening
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I heart Stephen Duffy.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Instead of penguins today, how 'bout chickens?

Depeche Mode - See You (Bananas 27.04.1982)
Youtube qR7fGTd4VoA
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Instead of penguins today, how 'bout chickens?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qR7fGTd4VoA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Okay... I did not know this existed, and now I still don't know what to do with that info. When I had chickens I could have made a follow-up video with their later material and didn't even know!

/G'day all.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.