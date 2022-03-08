 Skip to content
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(The Smoking Gun)   Roger Stone is jealous   (thesmokinggun.com)
30
    Dumbass, Felony, Jeffrey Wayne Coker, Nazi Party, Nazi Germany, United States, Criminal law, county jail, Florida  
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, look -- TFG is swastika-adjacent yet again, in what is surely mere coincidence #75,389
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump sure does have a lot of a-hole fans.....
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Insane Clown Posse had their way with him, I see.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aw. A unique snowflake! So precious.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder why they didn't reference the tattoo of Marjorie Taylor Greene in the top left?
 
cleek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
such economic anxiety
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jail? Crap. How will I get my daughter to meet him? Oh, good. He made bail. I'll text my daughter and ask her to drop out of college and head to Florida. I want me some grand babies!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Joan Rivers after that toxic waste accident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thorpe: Joan Rivers after that toxic waste accident.

[Fark user image 552x688]


Yeah, i guess it's Donald Trump.. Then again, the only other explanation is that the artist was trying to draw Rue McClanahan and had a stroke. Maybe the guy is a Golden Girls fan?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Back tattoo of Bobby Hill? Why?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where does he get the money for all that ink?
 
godxam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That pretty much sums it up
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Republicans. Not ALL racists, but #1 with racists.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There was a perfect spot for trumps vagina throat.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imagine having an image of Donald Trump on your body for the rest of your life. There isn't enough alcohol on Earth from past, present, future for that.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Republicans. Not ALL racists, but #1 with racists.


Spoiler. They are all racists.
 
indylaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donald Trump - not a Nazi, but number one with Nazis.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks more like Sil
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Where does he get the money for all that ink?


From the quality of most of it, I'd say that they didn't pay that much. However, whatever they paid was too much
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Where does he get the money for all that ink?


White supremacists have their own tattoo people quite often, and if they're 'cause' tattoos will work for cheap/free, or trade services.  One of their contributions to the 'cause'

/the cause being their struggle against reality
//leaders encourage it, because the more you tat up with this shiat, the less you can function in the real world
///it inexorably draws them further into nazi bullshiat, 'cause who else is gonna want to bother when they're sporting that filth
////and another disposable cracker goon is born
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: Joan Rivers after that toxic waste accident.

[Fark user image image 552x688]


Well, at least it's looks like Trump, albeit carved out of mashed potatoes.

Most MAGA fans have him drawn as a 27-year-old Olympian.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there an OnlyDirtbags dating site helping morons like this to breed?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Where does he get the money for all that ink?


GOOD tattoos are expensive
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Saw a guy with a full back tattoo of Donald Trump. Of course he's 4F."

"4F?"

"Florida. Felon. Firearms. Fourth Reich."

"Yeah, that checks out."
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MilkusManus: kdawg7736: Where does he get the money for all that ink?

From the quality of most of it, I'd say that they didn't pay that much. However, whatever they paid was too much


Yeah, that
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
mamasuncut.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [mamasuncut.com image 550x550]


Guy really makes me want to hate Firefly...

/I do not hate Firefly
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thorpe: Joan Rivers after that toxic waste accident.

[Fark user image 552x688]


TFG makes that face after eating tons of hamberders and KFC, and you can't tell if he is about to shiat himself... or have a massive heart attack.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Got the American flag incorrect too.  The stars in the canton are a mess.  They started with the pattern of long row/short row reversed and then tried to fix it halfway through.  I guess that one's more on the artist than the recipient.  Shocking -- willingness to tattoo swastikas and SS bolts is not an indicator of a quality artist.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least it's a more natural skin tone...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
