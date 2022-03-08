 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Brit ghost-hunting group take 'clearest ever' photo of 'spirit' hiding behind waxwork figure during recent expedition to Scottish island. And by 'clearest ever' they mean they were sauced on spirits as Subby can't make out anything (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A little blurry there. Reminds me of a night with Bill Cosby.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously Bigfoot in disguise, his power to blur photos is legendary
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Strange tag? That's perfectly normal horseshiat for The Star.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll never sleep again with that haunting image of a... well it's definitely an image.
 
kabloink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby didn't squint hard enough to see it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pew
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because that was in the Star, I now doubt the existence of wax figures and Scotland.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pew: Because that was in the Star, I now doubt the existence of wax and land.


Fixed
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
These farking ghost hunter people. I knew they were 100% full of shiat (Always suspected it of course) when they went to my old stomping grounds in AZ, Casa Grande, and exposed the "haunted" Casa Grande Domes. Their evidence was the very spooky vibe the place most definitely has, and the "Satanic Graffiti". Problem is, my friends and I contributed to most of that graffiti. The domes were less than 10 years old by the time I finished high school, and were already a known bust for parties by 1990, so all of that "satanism" was while I was in high school, with maybe a 1 year cap on either end. So no Satanists, just a bunch of bored, drunk high school students.

Now, as I said, the place was spooky. Out in the middle of the desert with almost no other lights in sight, and no sounds at all. A series of concrete domes with a hard shell of foam on the outside. Due to the way they were lined up, you could be in one, and someone could be 2 more down the way, and their sounds would echo up, but all spooky and distorted. But no hauntings, except maybe by the ghosts of many, many alcoholic beverages consumed there.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Problem is these days even if you capture a real picture of a ghost or bigfoot or whatever no one can accept it since technology can fake nearly anything.

I was disappointed Tupac didnt appear to sing California Love at half time.
 
