(Guardian)   "I've studied the possible trajectories of the Russia-Ukraine war. None are good" Happy Tuesday everybody   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Nuclear weapons, alert level of Russian nuclear forces, Putin's war, United States  
•       •       •

unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude makes one huge fundamental mistake.  He assumes Russia has a functional army with highly-trained specialist units.  To date, we have seen little evidence of this.

// Kind of like we assume the GQP is competent (and patriotic)
/// Evidence clearly suggests otherwise
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the obvious tag hiding in a bomb shell? No shiat, Sherlock!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of those trajectories are ballistic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.


I think you see the natural progression of this.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.

I think you see the natural progression of this.


Dance off?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot to factor in putin's ass cancer.

Never thought I'd be cheering for cancer, but here we are.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.

I think you see the natural progression of this.

Dance off?


Nope... something much more... impactful...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Try harder, Dr. Strange!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.

I think you see the natural progression of this.

Dance off?


It's been done
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.


So, like the guy said, none of 'em are good.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.

I think you see the natural progression of this.

Dance off?


https://archives.erfworld.com/Book+1/140
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Most of those trajectories are ballistic.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

unixpro: Dude makes one huge fundamental mistake.  He assumes Russia has a functional army with highly-trained specialist units.  To date, we have seen little evidence of this.

// Kind of like we assume the GQP is competent (and patriotic)
/// Evidence clearly suggests otherwise

Grand Quixotic Party?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The list of wars with good trajectories is pretty short.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could you put that in a nice hallmark card and send it to Putin two months ago?

Wouldn't matter.

Da!  Ziggy is at Complaint Desk and says "My army is bogged down in Ukraine, worldwide sanctions against me and the ruble is worthless" and complaint lady says "Fark you, little Russian despot".  I don't get it.
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

unixpro: Dude makes one huge fundamental mistake.  He assumes Russia has a functional army with highly-trained specialist units.  To date, we have seen little evidence of this.

// Kind of like we assume the GQP is competent (and patriotic)
/// Evidence clearly suggests otherwise


Who's this "we" here?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think everyone expects Russia to use nukes at this point if Vova isn't killed. Hopefully the "cult of Putin" doesn't have much hold, but after the comparatively short Trump years I think it may be too engrained after 20ish years.
 
ssa5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin will not last, most probably trajectory is that he will either die in revolution, die in coup, get assassinated, etc. His successor will be the key, is he another nutjob deplorable or a reasoned person. Either way, EU/NATO/West have to stay firm regardless and force that Ukraine will be an EU member, and Ukraine has the right to decide for themselves whether they want to be NATO. Not up to Russia, and sanctions remain firm until Ukraine decides for themselves. I would go further to dictate that Russia needs to secure their nuclear policy. That one person can decide to destroy the world is insane. Either they reform or they get treated like North Korea and the iron curtain turns into steel reinforced 100 foot thick concrete.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well...that's kind of been known since the start of all this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We're only 14 days in.  The Russo-Finnish Winter War lasted 100 days under far worse conditions than Ukraine (terrain-wise, at least).

We'll see what happens on day 100 of the invasion.  By then either Ukrainians will have run out of food and ammo, or the Russian people will have run out of patience with the boss.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: He forgot to factor in putin's ass cancer.

Never thought I'd be cheering for cancer, but here we are.


I don't see why you have to bring Donald Trump into this.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

unixpro: Dude makes one huge fundamental mistake.  He assumes Russia has a functional army with highly-trained specialist units.  To date, we have seen little evidence of this.

// Kind of like we assume the GQP is competent (and patriotic)
/// Evidence clearly suggests otherwise


Yeah, how does he expect an enforced truce when Russia hasn't even gotten to western Ukraine where those people will really, really, fight it out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In this case, Russia will install a puppet government in Kyiv, which will sign terms of surrender highly favorable to Russia.

And the puppet they want to install is the Russia friendly former leader of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, who looted the country and then fled to Russia. They should have killed/captured him when they had the chance instead of letting him get away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA:"Those war games indicated that the best US response to this kind of attack would be first to demonstrate US resolve with a response in kind, aimed at a target of similar value, followed by restraint and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate."

Unfortunately, the only stable non-losing strategy in iterated games like this is tit-for-tat. If Russia deploys a nuke, the West has to deploy one of similar size against a target of proportional value, and then offer to deescalate, rinse-and-repeat until the nuking stops.

Anything less is Russia waging unilateral nuclear war without consequences.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The list of wars with good trajectories is pretty short.


Nearly empty.  Modern war pretty much never ends well.  With few exceptions, it's a pile of bodies, ruined lives, wrecked economies/infrastructure, a long and expensive rebuilding process, etc.  And rarely - if ever - are the goals of peace and prosperity achieved for either side.

Even under the absolute BEST outcome here (Russia making a flimsy excuse to save pride and fully withdrawing immediately without firing another bullet), that's not a "good" end.  Still thousands dead, massive damage to cities, over a million refugees needing to make their way back home to slowly rebuild their broken homes and infrastructure, and living in fear of the next time it'll happen, along with dealing with the political fallout across the rest of the world.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin must be extremely well insulated right now.

The only way for Russia to get out of this without losing face is for a Russian to clip him. What's taking them so long. We've provided the Russian Oligarchy with plenty of motivation.

One person, with one pistol, with one bullet. That's all it would take to end this.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Putin deliberately frames his operation in Ukraine in the same way that the United States has framed its own regime-change operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Libya"

...therefore, both sides are equally bad and Putin gets a cookie.

/psych
//false equivalency
///no cookie
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He could escalate the conflict to another region, such as the Balkans, where longstanding conflicts fester and Russia has an extensive network of intelligence and security services."


In what universe does Russia have the strength to start a conventional war in the Balkans??
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These  "outcomes" are the spank bubbles of the ex-deputy head of the RAND Corporation..straight up war profiteers. These are the "outcomes" the MIC dreams of.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: He forgot to factor in putin's ass cancer.

Never thought I'd be cheering for cancer, but here we are.


I mean it finally rid us of the blathering humanoid skidmark also known as Rushbo.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's taking them so long.


He's hiding in a literal mountain fortress right now with very few people actually around him. You can't clip him unless the psychopath guard around him does it. Russia would have to have a general uprising like the coup attempt back in I think 1991 where they interfered with the army and refused to work.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well yeah, War has 3 broad scenarios. Either it escalates or one of the two sides give in. I don't agree with dismissing the chance for Russian civil unrest ending it.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The list of wars with good trajectories is pretty short.


I recall there was the great "Glass War" of 2010. But it had NOFX on the world at large.

Glass War
Youtube KKREhQVl0-o


/got nuthin'
//song just occurred to me
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Putin must be extremely well insulated right now.

The only way for Russia to get out of this without losing face is for a Russian to clip him. What's taking them so long. We've provided the Russian Oligarchy with plenty of motivation.

One person, with one pistol, with one bullet. That's all it would take to end this.


"Sure I cannot kill all of you before you get me, but are you willing to bet you personally will be one of the few survivors?"
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.


They don't they have the conventional capabilities.  If they can't get air superiority of fricken Ukraine, their air power would be simply murdered in the attempt, and if they could do it with ground forces then they already control the country.

Belarus, at least in theory, could try to cut them off, but given all the cool new toys are at the border and Belarus' army is kind of shiat even compared to Russia and there seems to be a decided lack of interest by the Belarus citizens for all this...

So it's either nukes or nothing.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
While we are seeing in the west really only the successes of the Ukrainian opposition, the idea that this man has that Russia is undefeatable, is absolutely absurd. The US was basically thwarted from its long term policy goals in both keeping Vietnam from falling into a dictatorship and bringing Iraq under our sphere of influence. The idea that Russia, massively weaker than us, is going to be able to contain an insurgency backed by aid considerably more powerful than the US, is absolutely laughable.

This guy makes the classic mistake in assuming that brutality is "strength". It's not. Russia cannot make up for its fundamental weaknesses by targeting civilians. That only makes the public angrier.

Now true, there won't be quite the opposition that typically rises against was like there is in the US. In dictatorships like Russia, direct defiance isn't healthy. But that doesn't mean other forms of defiance don't exist. The main ones are passive-aggressive work slowdowns. People can just decide to take forever to load those boxes of ammunition. Or not work at the company loading them at all.

The Putin government is, in short, screwed. I don't think they can survive it. This war is still in its "fresh and exciting" phase, and already isn't not so fresh or exciting for them.

I disagree completely with the scenario he paints.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ssa5: Putin will not last, most probably trajectory is that he will either die in revolution, die in coup, get assassinated, etc.


Go on, I'm almost there.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: These  "outcomes" are the spank bubbles of the ex-deputy head of the RAND Corporation..straight up war profiteers. These are the "outcomes" the MIC dreams of.


Well what the MIC spins to get you to buy a nuclear bunker and a missile defense system.

But he's pretty much ignoring the possibility that anyone would possibly blink. Nevermind that someone blinking happened regularly and often throughout the cold war.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: bloobeary: He forgot to factor in putin's ass cancer.

Never thought I'd be cheering for cancer, but here we are.

I mean it finally rid us of the blathering humanoid skidmark also known as Rushbo.


If it plays out like Stalin's death Putin is going to screaming out in pain and everyone is going to be afraid to go in and help him for fear they might be accused of killing him.

Biggest asshole might be done in by his own asshole.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God damn the Russian Propaganda Effort is getting desperate.

"Won't somebody help that poor country!"

"Be quiet Fark that's just the kind of talk that will get the poor world killed!"
 
Mollari
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Wagner group?  The same guys who got their asses kicked by US forces in Syria?  Wanker group is more appropriate.

I'm sure Putin will up the ante by bombing  schools, hospitals, orphanages, retirement homes etc..  I wouldn't put it past him to use chemical weapons.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: Russia can only resupply its troops as quickly as its workforce produces supplies, and they are already striking over economic hardships. Ukraine has the entire free world sending it aid. Will Russia escalate and try to block those supply lines? Because doing that would very likely require them to attack NATO member countries.

I think you see the natural progression of this.

Dance off?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My trajectory has somebody putting a bullet between Putin's eyes, Russia getting out of Ukraine (and dropping support for the 'separatists' who are mostly Russian agitators), and a democratic reform.

It starts with that one bullet.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have colleagues in Russia and they tell me that things are going to get real for Putin and his cronies in about three months, if he keeps up his asshatery that long, because that's when the wide array of imported products that Russians rely on will run out.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: My trajectory has somebody putting a bullet between Putin's eyes, Russia getting out of Ukraine (and dropping support for the 'separatists' who are mostly Russian agitators), and a democratic reform.

It starts with that one bullet.


Or possibly one rotten asshole.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I keep hearing Putin has cancer/Parkinson's disease. He would surely be undergoing treatment (his face puffiness is steroids) and that sure seems like an easy way to take care of the situation. One life of a despot to save millions of innocent people seems quite the fair trade.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

unixpro: Dude makes one huge fundamental mistake.  He assumes Russia has a functional army with highly-trained specialist units.  To date, we have seen little evidence of this.


I rtfa but didn't see the part where he assumed Russia had "highly-trained specialist" units.  The assumption I saw was that Russia has nukes, which Putin will be willing to use under a variety of circumstances.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trippdogg: "Putin deliberately frames his operation in Ukraine in the same way that the United States has framed its own regime-change operations in Kosovo, Iraq and Libya"

...therefore, both sides are equally bad and Putin gets a cookie.

/psych
//false equivalency
///no cookie


Except even that is wrong.

Putin led off this war by claiming Ukraine had no right to exist as an independent nation, that it was a part of Russia and that his intention was to restore the original boundaries.

America may have done some sketchy things in the past, but I'm pretty sure we never said Iraq or Kosovo were originally part of America.
 
