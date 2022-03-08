 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Problem: We have a car burglary problem at this popular location. Solution: Install fake cameras to deter break-ins. Problem: Fake cameras don't solve the problem. Solution: Real cameras. Because burglars really care if they are caught on camara   (kxan.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine, Crime, Austin, Texas, Lake Austin, positive story, Mount Bonnell, important piece, car break-ins, spectacular views of Austin  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 4:59 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about monitoring the cameras and making real time arrests?
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't believe doing 80% of the work to purchase and install non-working cameras didn't fix the problem. Shortcuts like that usually pay off.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How about monitoring the cameras and making real time arrests?


Yes.  This. Monitor the fake cameras.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: How about monitoring the cameras and making real time arrests?


If you're going to make real-time arrests, you need to station some cops there.

Just their presence should be enough.  No need for cameras.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The passenger door window was completely shattered, and someone had broken in and taken my daughter's handbag and all of its contents,"

Regardless of how you feel about whether you should be able to do it, leaving valuables in plain sight inside a vehicle is a bad idea.

I did it once, and learned my lesson. Didn't lose anything too major, the thief didn't realize the stuff I'd left out was basically just junk, but still had to get my window replaced. Since then all valuables come with me when I get out of the car. Nothing to steal, nothing gets stolen. And nothing visible inside the car means no more busted windows from someone trying to get in and make a quick score.

My sister lost two laptops, an iPad, an expensive camera, and a bunch of other electronics and stuff when she was too lazy to carry the stuff the literally 15 feet from her car to her front door....... twice in the same week. Got her window fixed from the first theft, brought the car home... and left stuff on the seat again and got broken into again. Now she learned.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: EvilEgg: How about monitoring the cameras and making real time arrests?

If you're going to make real-time arrests, you need to station some cops there.

Just their presence should be enough.  No need for cameras.


Yeah, but that would be expensive. They could save a ton of money by putting a few of these up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.