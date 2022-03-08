 Skip to content
(UPI)   "The day the squirrel went berserk. ♫ In the First Self-Righteous Church. ♫ In that sleepy little town of Pascagoula. ♫ It was a fight for survival.♫ That broke out in revival. ♫ They were jumpin' pews and shouting Hallelujah" ♫   (upi.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ray Stevens always helps make the day a bit happier.

Ray Stevens - "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" (Music Video)
Youtube K16fG1sDagU
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't slap leather and shoot himself repeatedly trying to hit the rodent
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, that's no ordinary squirrel. That's the most foul, cruel, and bad-tempered rodent you ever set eyes on!  He'll do you up a treat, mate.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The dreaded Australian Drop Squirrel? Probably got released by some asshat who thought that Murder Squirrels were cute.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't this happen over a week ago?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: Didn't this happen over a week ago?


Well look at Poster Bertha-Better-than-you
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Upon a vehicle search, a 'pet' feral squirrel -- which was inside -- pounced on the deputies," the post said.

Yeah, "pet" kinda does away with the whole "feral" thing.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
