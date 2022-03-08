 Skip to content
(USA Today)   There's a Red Dawn joke in rare sighting of wolverine during this time, but Subby has nothing. Someone submit this with a better headline please   (ftw.usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Mustelidae, Wolverine, Carnivora, United States, Mustelinae, Yellowstone National Park, National Park Service, MacNeil Lyons  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're not doing too bad for a bunch of kids, oh and your mom's a whore
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Swayze!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A Wolverine is spotted in the wild about as often as Michigan beats OSU in the game.

/sad but true
//M fan
///42-27 was nice though.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did.
But yours got the green

Welcome to Fark
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Swayze!


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Superfly!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Swayze!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 300x165]
Superfly!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x239]

Swayze!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 300x165]
Superfly!


His pathfinding is terrible.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"You've got to grow radishes"
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't submit this with a worse headline.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It was only 2-3 minutes, but it was as if time stood still. There was for sure a true and focused connection between two sentient beings."

Being 1: "Neat! Look at that animal. This is awesome. What a magical moment."
Being 2: "hmmm...can I kill it? Should I kill it?"
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I knew hugh Jackman was short but not that short
 
