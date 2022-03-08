 Skip to content
(WOWT Omaha)   Nebraska gubernatorial candidate: VOTE FOR ME I'M A CORNHUSKER. University of Nebraska: Please stop using our trademarks in your advertising. Nebraska gubernatorial candidate: MUH FREEDUUUUUUMS   (wowt.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Brand, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska, Charles Herbster, Political campaign, gubernatorial candidates, Sentence, Charles W. Herbster  
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Current Nebraska  Republicans are a unique variety of stupid.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course the jackass screaming about free speech is a farking trumphumper.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like more of a goobernatorial candidate.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 848x480]


I totally forgot about the "and the capitol of Nebraska is Lincoln" throwaway line as Slade went back through the broken doorway.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster," a statement from his campaign read.

Then why is he trying so hard to be associated with them?
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: "The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster," a statement from his campaign read.

Then why is he trying so hard to be associated with them?


Came here to say this. Thank you.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedumb's just another word for nuthin in your head
Why don't you dumbfarks just drop dead?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they cornhole themselves with the Cobb after they have proudly husked it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster," a statement from his campaign read.

Any guess as to his political party affiliation?

I mean, the Trumpster "officially endorses" the Herbster. What more do you want?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.


the nickname of the state is Cornhuskers and the name was not coined by the school.  they adopted the name from someone else.  it's not their IP, they just trademarked it so they can make money from the schwag.  Sports Ball!
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: "The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster," a statement from his campaign read.

Then why is he trying so hard to be associated with them?


He's lied himself into a corner, all he needs now is his dunce cap.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Commie scum doesn't believe in property rights? Go back to taxachussetts where you belong.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.


I suspect he is using more than just the name.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.


But trademarks are for a specific arena of commerce, not for everything under the sun.  Unless the University of Nebraska is going to run for political office, there is no trademark issue.  If I have a shoe polish called Duckyfarkers, and you sell cars called Duckyfarkers, there is no trademark issue.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancel corn!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does being a Nebraska grad help? I'm skeptical since they often don't count my change back to me correctly.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granted, it's a limited sample of a few hundred. Even so, I've never met or worked with a cornhusker that didn't prove themselves to be a complete mope, grossly incompetent or an outright thief/conman/charlatan within the space of a few hours. Given that, it seems like he's fairly on brand for said university as far as their product is concerned.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being stuck in Nebraska.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is stupid.

As stupid as subby not knowing cornhuskers is a generic term for Nebraskans.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snort: This is stupid.

As stupid as subby not knowing cornhuskers is a generic term for Nebraskans.


I thought the generic term for Nebraskans was "moron" or is that the Midwest more generally?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would think that as a Republican, advertising a college degree would be a liability.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.


That may well depend on what country you are talking about.  As to Russia, France, US and UK Bayer lost the trade mark as part of the Treaty of Versailse that ended WWI.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.

the nickname of the state is Cornhuskers and the name was not coined by the school.  they adopted the name from someone else.  it's not their IP, they just trademarked it so they can make money from the schwag.  Sports Ball!


TFA says nothing about the word "cornhusker", just the university's trademarks, e.g. the red block "N" logo.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

I suspect he is using more than just the name.

FTA


"The university asked several gubernatorial campaigns to not use the school's brand in their advertisements."

it's not just one guy either.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I would think that as a Republican, advertising a college degree would be a liability.


Nah, Michael Savage even has a PhD from my alma mater. You can be as educated as you want in the modern Republican party, so long as you have the requisite dedication to graft, self-delusion, marketing and sociopathy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.


TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You mean a repub politician doesn't understand the law? Color me shocked.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Snort: This is stupid.

As stupid as subby not knowing cornhuskers is a generic term for Nebraskans.

I thought the generic term for Nebraskans was "moron" or is that the Midwest more generally?


do you feel better now that you've shown how superior you are?  plenty of highly intelligent and famous people come from Nebraska, like Charles Dawes, who won the Nobel Peace prize.  what have you won?
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 850x566][Fark user image 850x522]


DU!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.

But trademarks are for a specific arena of commerce, not for everything under the sun.  Unless the University of Nebraska is going to run for political office, there is no trademark issue.  If I have a shoe polish called Duckyfarkers, and you sell cars called Duckyfarkers, there is no trademark issue.


This isn't even remotely true. If he's using the university's intellectual property to make it seem like they are endorsing the candidate then he is absolutely violating their trademark.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter


the nickname for people from Nebraska is Cornhuskers, which predates the trademarking by the school.  EABOD
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Somebody running for an executive office doesn't understand, or is pretending not to understand, basic intellectual property law.  Sounds about right.

Trademarks have to be defended, otherwise they could be nullified if they become too generic.  A common example is how Bayer's Aspirin became a generic term for acetylsalicylic acid, leading to its trademark loss.


Seems to happen to them a lot.
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So typical. No grasp of the basics.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Loucifer: [Fark user image 850x566][Fark user image 850x522]

DU!


you remembered!!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uh, how did they get away with trademarking "Cornhusker"? The official State motto has been The Cornhusker State since the 1940s.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the TFA is terrible, the subby only makes it worser.  who cares about Nebraska, they don't have oil ;)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter

the nickname for people from Nebraska is Cornhuskers, which predates the trademarking by the school.  EABOD


You're illiterate, uninformed, and hysterical. Don't ever change.

The University is the owner of its name, logos, slogans, and other proprietary rights (hereinafter, "Marks"). Notably, the University is the owner of the following federal trademarks and service marks: No. 2,614,766 for the mark UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, No. 2,546,398 for the mark HUSKERS, No. 2,081,713 for the mark HUSKERS (stylized), No. 3,207,798 for the mark N HUSKERS, and No. 2,735,215 for the mark N and helmet design.

https://lexch.com/news/local/education/university-of-nebraska-asks-herbster-pillen-and-lindstrom-to-stop-using-its-imagery-in-ads/article_c4dcb63e-1e57-55e1-9e71-c992ed993593.html
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is astonishing to me that a person who is trying to be a lawmaker is literally breaking the law, and then complaining about the first amendment when told he is breaking the law.

And at the risk of stating the obvious, the first amendment does not allow you to use other entity's intellectual property.  Freedom of speech does not mean copyright or trademark infringement.

What. An. Idiot.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.


"to stop using their logo."

You can copywriter a logo.
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter

the nickname for people from Nebraska is Cornhuskers, which predates the trademarking by the school.  EABOD


As has been mentioned several times (but I'll mention again because it's fark and repetition is fun!) the university was protecting its logo, which the Huckster dude guy or whatever was using.

This story is a little more clear about it:

https://starherald.com/news/local/education/university-of-nebraska-asks-herbster-pillen-and-lindstrom-to-stop-using-its-imagery-in-ads/article_06e335b1-037d-5049-ba5b-c549038bdef1.html
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter

the nickname for people from Nebraska is Cornhuskers, which predates the trademarking by the school.  EABOD

You're illiterate, uninformed, and hysterical. Don't ever change.

The University is the owner of its name, logos, slogans, and other proprietary rights (hereinafter, "Marks"). Notably, the University is the owner of the following federal trademarks and service marks: No. 2,614,766 for the mark UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, No. 2,546,398 for the mark HUSKERS, No. 2,081,713 for the mark HUSKERS (stylized), No. 3,207,798 for the mark N HUSKERS, and No. 2,735,215 for the mark N and helmet design.

https://lexch.com/news/local/education/university-of-nebraska-asks-herbster-pillen-and-lindstrom-to-stop-using-its-imagery-in-ads/article_c4dcb63e-1e57-55e1-9e71-c992ed993593.html


you are blaming me for reading the headline and watching the news piece and not having all the facts?  i blame the subby and the terrible journalism.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: who cares about Nebraska, they don't have oil ;)



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: thealgorerhythm: asciibaron: Cornhuskers was not coined by the school, they can pound sand.

TFA: University asks the candidate  and all candidates not to use the trademarked school logo

Now feel free to go on your uneducated rant about how boilermakers are suffering restraint of trade in Indiana and Alan Alda was personally assaulted by the University of Iowa.

/headline fail btw submitter

the nickname for people from Nebraska is Cornhuskers, which predates the trademarking by the school.  EABOD

You're illiterate, uninformed, and hysterical. Don't ever change.

The University is the owner of its name, logos, slogans, and other proprietary rights (hereinafter, "Marks"). Notably, the University is the owner of the following federal trademarks and service marks: No. 2,614,766 for the mark UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA, No. 2,546,398 for the mark HUSKERS, No. 2,081,713 for the mark HUSKERS (stylized), No. 3,207,798 for the mark N HUSKERS, and No. 2,735,215 for the mark N and helmet design.

https://lexch.com/news/local/education/university-of-nebraska-asks-herbster-pillen-and-lindstrom-to-stop-using-its-imagery-in-ads/article_c4dcb63e-1e57-55e1-9e71-c992ed993593.html


Forget it. He's wrong, but he'll never admit it.
 
