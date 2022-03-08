 Skip to content
(Herald Tribune (SW Florida)) Hero Hero tag unbelievably trumps Florida tag as Trooper saves thousands from drunk driver   (heraldtribune.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.


Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


Is that... bad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this change in the hero tag is permanent.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


I prefer to think of her as being STILL wasted at 8:45 AM.

/Still doesn't excuse drunk driving
//easier than ever to get a ride
///Then she could have told a sober driver to take the shortcut through the runners
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk, and driving a BMW.  The signs were there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


Hey!  Those kids had to get to school.

/Joke stolen from Dave Attell.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

Is that... bad?

[Fark user image 850x476] [View Full Size image _x_]


If you're gonna stay home, or have a safe driver if you do go out, hey, you do you.  If you're gonna drive yourself, and run a police roadblock, then yeah, that's bad.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, that's way more than being a bit inebriated.  That was definitely intent to cause some serious mayhem.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


It was Sunday morning - those mimosas at brunch can hit hard.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


Used to work nights in the military. Nothing like getting off work at 6AM after a grueling 12, swinging by the shoppette to pick up a case of Coors, and cracking them open on my front porch while the rest of the wing did their morning PT out on my street.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's see what kind of bullshiat they're calling heroic...

(watches video)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn!

Well done, Officer. Well done.
 
muphasta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I was stationed in Iceland, we'd get off our last 12 hour mid (6pm to 6am) shift and head to the "MarBar". It was a legit bar on the first floor of the Marine's barracks. Most people would be having their (terrific) breakfast, and we'd be pounding beers like it was happy hour. 
I was Navy.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: hugram: Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

Used to work nights in the military. Nothing like getting off work at 6AM after a grueling 12, swinging by the shoppette to pick up a case of Coors, and cracking them open on my front porch while the rest of the wing did their morning PT out on my street.


I did tech in Vegas.  Those 24 hour bars sure where nice when you finished work at 4-5am.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ethertap: hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

I prefer to think of her as being STILL wasted at 8:45 AM.

/Still doesn't excuse drunk driving
//easier than ever to get a ride
///Then she could have told a sober driver to take the shortcut through the runners


There is no excuse for this behavior anymore. You can get an Uber or Lyft at the swipe of a finger and be out on your drunken escapades only hurting your reputation and liver.

And how drunk are you to ignore the entire suite of warnings for you to choose another plan? Sounds like she would have drunkenly plowed through that crowd on her way to hell and then she would be facing a hell of a lot more charges than she is now. She needs to go away for a
Long time for this homicidal behavior.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


Wow. Look at Mr. I Can Stay Sober At 8AM. I thought we didn't shame other Farkers?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought it was usually the cop who initiates the PIT maneuver? How long of a bender was that drunk on anyway?
 
Huntceet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dinsaintis will fire him.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Theres gotta be more to this story.... being drunk makes you a bad driver sure, but it doesnt make you intentionally swerve around barricades & police roadblocks.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

Is that... bad?

[Fark user image 850x476] [View Full Size image _x_]


Depends if she was just getting up, or if she was still up.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I hope this change in the hero tag is permanent.


Permanent, after the invasion ends very soon.  Or, we put it back normal very soon because the Ukraine invasion ends.  I support either.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DittoToo: disaster bastard: hugram: Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

Used to work nights in the military. Nothing like getting off work at 6AM after a grueling 12, swinging by the shoppette to pick up a case of Coors, and cracking them open on my front porch while the rest of the wing did their morning PT out on my street.

I did tech in Vegas.  Those 24 hour bars sure where nice when you finished work at 4-5am.


24 hour bars were great in Louisiana too. You'd run into people both on their way in to work and their way home from work. In Louisiana, the booze is safer to drink than the water.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chewd: Theres gotta be more to this story.... being drunk makes you a bad driver sure, but it doesnt make you intentionally swerve around barricades & police roadblocks.


Yes it does.  Drunks go through red lights, hit cars on the side of the road, drive into homes, drive into oncoming traffic.  What makes you think a drunk wouldn't go around an orange barrel?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good thing those runners weren't passing a farmers' market or no power on earth could have stopped her.

/ Props to you, Officer Schuck!
// This is what to serve and protect looks like.
/// ACABETO (all cops are bad except this one)
 
peachpicker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Dinsaintis will fire him.


Speaking of being drunk in the morning...
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the very definition of, "Protect and Serve."

May Schuck have a speedy recovery, and barring that, a comfortable retirement. She literally could've died for her actions.
 
toetag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Dinsaintis will fire him.


Her.

Her job is safe.  She wasn't pointing out his awful policies that are destroying democracy.
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chewd: Theres gotta be more to this story.... being drunk makes you a bad driver sure, but it doesnt make you intentionally swerve around barricades & police roadblocks.


Ive seen perfectly sober people do this because it inconveniences them.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If those were BLM protestors the cop would have let the lady drive through them.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: DittoToo: disaster bastard: hugram: Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...

Used to work nights in the military. Nothing like getting off work at 6AM after a grueling 12, swinging by the shoppette to pick up a case of Coors, and cracking them open on my front porch while the rest of the wing did their morning PT out on my street.

I did tech in Vegas.  Those 24 hour bars sure where nice when you finished work at 4-5am.

24 hour bars were great in Louisiana too. You'd run into people both on their way in to work and their way home from work. In Louisiana, the booze is safer to drink than the water.


In Louisiana, anything is safer to drink than the water.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chewd: Theres gotta be more to this story.... being drunk makes you a bad driver sure, but it doesnt make you intentionally swerve around barricades & police roadblocks.


Part of the 'I will not be inconvenienced just for the sake of others' safety!' crowd.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, to avoid a crash this cop caused one 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Dinsaintis will fire him.


Ron Deathsentence will hire his entire family and all of his friends. You can't kill people without breaking a few eggs, and you'll be wanting an omelet later.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.heraldtribune.com/story/news/2022/03/07/floriday-highway-patrol-trooper-toni-schuck-saves-runners-sunshine-skyway-bridge/9417731002/

"Floriday"?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
at an "excessive rate of speed"

*twitch*

Speed.  High speed.  Excessive speed.  Those are OK.

Speed *is* a rate.  A rate of speed is an acceleration.

Stop saying "rate of speed".
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Dinsaintis will fire him.


That's fine, as long as this female trooper gets an award.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I hope this change in the hero tag is permanent.


Or at least until Putin decides to invade someone else.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*reads article*
*watches video*

That is literally risking your own life to save others.  That trooper knew she was going to be hurt or killed when she chose to end that before a nightmare happened.

God speed and full recovery to you Trooper Schuck.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mistahtom: If those were BLM protestors the cop would have let the lady drive through them.


Give me your shiattiest take...
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: mistahtom: If those were BLM protestors the cop would have let the lady drive through them.

Give me your shiattiest take...


You've got competition.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hugram: Walker: A hero indeed. And that driver needs to be charged with a thousand counts of attempted murder. I don't care if she was drunk. That doesn't excuse it. Don't drive drunk. It's because of you idiots the drinking age was raised.

Especially since she was totally wasted at 8:45 am...


Wonder what her fark handle is
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.