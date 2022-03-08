 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Smoking hot Florida woman sees drone flying over her apartment building. Assumes it's stalking her and calls the TV news to complain   (fox13news.com) divider line
71
    More: Florida, Police, Amy McDaniel, private property, Private property, Lakeland woman, LPD's Detective David Waterman, last week, Property  
•       •       •

3493 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should eat it
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried about my children.  In Florida? You just sent them to school without masks or vaccines and a drone scares you?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should toss a jar of pickled beets at it.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smokin' hot and she likes the sexytimes.  Six kids.  I wonder why daddy wasn't in the spot.  Or daddy.  Or daddy.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: I'm worried about my children.  In Florida? You just sent them to school without masks or vaccines and a drone scares you?


I might be a gay drone.  Or it could be trying to teach the children about CRT.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird shot? skeet shooting meets video games.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoking hot Florida woman....come on Subby. While I admire your throwback to the classics I'm not clicking that link
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, Waterman says if it happens over and over again, and you feel like your privacy is being invaded, the pilot could be charged criminally.
But there is a big "if."
You have to know who the pilot is, and Waterman says that is not always easy to find out.

Lol, that's not the big "if". The big "if" under Florida law is you have to prove they were filming you where privacy is expected and it's civil not criminal. The other "if" is you have to prove harassment maybe.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian spear takes out drone
Youtube mywO6MyD-J4
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: I'm worried about my children.  In Florida? You just sent them to school without masks or vaccines and a drone scares you?


A drone is clearly the product of sorcery.

It could make her kids question the jeesus and turn toward wizardry.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a hint ladies... The person flying the drone probably doesn't give a shiat about you, your kids, whatever. They probably aren't spying on you. If they were a regular camera would almost always be better... I mean... you heard how LOUD most drones are right? You aren't hovering over anyone, for any appreciable amount of time, without them hearing you. Oh and most consumer drones don't have real zoom lenses.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like my Nextdoor site. Lots of people on there claim shiat like "drones are always flying over my house." I'm starting to think there's some kind of mental condition that makes you think you see drones everywhere, and makes you afraid of them because reasons.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


It's Polk county, please lower you expectations.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF did I just read?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Bird shot? skeet shooting meets video games.


Federal Felony. Guy has three agencies prosecuting him for shooting done a drone in Mt Dora, FL not to mention unlawful discharge of a weapon.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: WTF did I just read?

[Fark user image image 425x277]


Right???
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dealers use them as spotters for cops.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Kitty2.0: WTF did I just read?

[Fark user image image 425x277]

Right???


No.words.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


I'm right there with you.  I thought that I was having a stroke for a second.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


"is it OK to take a picture of total darkness?"
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems unlikely to be about her (unless she has a crazy ex- in the picture), but I get her concerns about weird people watching the kids. A drone is a bit more obvious / aggressive than the old hidden camera in the public bathroom bit, so she's not wrong to be concerned if it is hovering repeatedly outside her place.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?


I want to make a screen safe 'correction' kit. So you can inlarge a post and pull out 'elements of style' and grab that red pen and mark up the screen.
Then relax with hot cup of coughee.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


The sentence is fine. It passes the message along and that's it's job. If youre parsing the grammar, you aren't heeding the message, and that's not fine.

/ Communication is key
// NOT how its phrased
/// parse it youre own self.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikeyworld: Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.

The sentence is fine. It passes the message along and that's it's job. If youre parsing the grammar, you aren't heeding the message, and that's not fine.

/ Communication is key
// NOT how its phrased
/// parse it youre own self.


It's literally missing an entire clause. Sit down.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will bet my life she was not the target of a peeping tom.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six kids and lives in an apartment in Lakeland?

Maybe the Drone is her Guardian Angel making sure that she continues to make a series of super good life decisions.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: It's literally missing an entire clause. Sit down.



The sanity clause?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property is illegal, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?


The bold part (or something like it) is missing, yes. God, I hate modern news "reporting."
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: Kitty2.0: It's literally missing an entire clause. Sit down.


The sanity clause?


Okay it's missing two clauses. 😋
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

"is it OK to take a picture of total darkness?"


You would probably be shocked what I can see at night with mine.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady has bigger problems with 5 kids all mashed into an extended stay hotel room.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

"is it OK to take a picture of total darkness?"

You would probably be shocked what I can see at night with mine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: cwheelie: Kitty2.0: It's literally missing an entire clause. Sit down.


The sanity clause?

Okay it's missing two clauses. 😋


Mr. and Mrs. Clause?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


Yep, it's wrong.  It can be resolved with the words "is illegal", for example.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: Six kids and lives in an apartment in Lakeland?

Maybe the Drone is her Guardian Angel making sure that she continues to make a series of super good life decisions.


It's not even a hotel, it's an extended stay hotel.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


Well it's got you thinking, doesn't it?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: Dealers use them as spotters for cops.


The person flying this isn't a dealer. It's probably not even someone interested at all in her either. Why would they take the time to make sure they attached the anti-collision light that you can see from 3 miles away if they want to be sneaky.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral marketing for The Batman.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

I haven't had any caffeine yet today. I don't need this.


If you say that line four times, you can actually hear your brains cells go pop.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Shostie: You might think that flying a drone over someone's private property is illegal, but that is not necessarily the case according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Guys, help me out. This sentence is missing an entire clause, right?

The bold part (or something like it) is missing, yes. God, I hate modern news "reporting."


Yeah, everyone thinks they own the air above the land they own and they don't. You don't own shiat above it that's all national airspace. To heaven and hell was already dead by the time planes were invented.

To be exact, you don't even own land you own a set of rights to a parcel.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: you don't even own land


media-amazon.comView Full Size

I do, because I'm not a penniless hippie!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Intrepid00: you don't even own land

[media-amazon.com image 500x375]
I do, because I'm not a penniless hippie!


You grabbed the one from I don't want to live on this planet anymore episode.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: WTF did I just read?

[Fark user image image 425x277]


I was going to comment that something seems to be missing from that last sentence.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: You grabbed the one from I don't want to live on this planet anymore episode.


Just 'cause I don't want to live here doesn't mean I can't own land here. I'll just rent it to some rube while I'm living the good life on the off-world colonies.
 
proton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You might think that talking a dump on someone's front porch glass table, but that's not necessarily true according to Bill Clinton.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.