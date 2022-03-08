 Skip to content
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(AP News)   Biden to ban Russian oil imports   (apnews.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's leading too much!
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Canada has oil, just don't invade us
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?


probably
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up: Hard Bass
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?


good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?


It also means every state is going to pause their gas tax meaning our roads are going to get even worse.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?


As someone who commutes an hour each way, I'm ok with this and you should be too. Human lives are more important. fark Russia.
 
coachwdb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shto be ne ba la
 
Olthoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A good step but won't do much. He needs to pressure Europe to do the same.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brilliant move. Less oil in the US. Thanks Joe.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?


Good.  The price at the pump should be uncomfortable, very uncomfortable.  Without discomfort, there is no impetus to change.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So much for the free hand of the marketplace, eh?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now push for all producers to up their output.  Get enough flowing that it's just not worth the trouble for anyone to buy Russian Oil.

Cut off all exports of everything to Russia while we're at it.  Unrestricted economic warfare.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So how much Russian oil do we import anyway?  The article doesn't seem to say.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought we were a net exporter. Maybe some of that money we make exporting nets could offset the price of gas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's only a drop in the bucket, we've been self-sufficient with oil for a while, it's not the OPEC days, but by all means, have Big Oil gouge to a point that, if the corner gas station did this, they'd be in prison.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Canada has oil, just don't invade us


The US has oil too, we just let the corporations gouge it to rely on foreign imports.

Repeal the Jones Act
https://www.aei.org/american-boondoggle/oil-and-the-jones-act/
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So how much Russian oil do we import anyway?  The article doesn't seem to say.


Not much. 100k barrels a day.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't the US the world's biggest oil producer?  Why are we importing any oil?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fraking can start up again. The peeps in Oklahoma have been complaining about the lack of earthquakes lately.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Canada has oil, just don't invade us


This war is good for us, too, because our oil is expensive to extract, and only worth the effort when crude prices are high.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Xythero: Isn't the US the world's biggest oil producer?  Why are we importing any oil?


Because prices are not set by what we use.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.

Also way, way easier for us to do than for Europe to do, but it matters. We're all going to pay more at the pump. Consume prudently. Spring coming on, I'm about to return to bike-commuting to work a lot more. All I have to lose is my fat ass.

Now we need to push domestic & international oil & other-source energy production hard to drop the price of oil & natural gas worldwide. Defund Russia.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My headline was going to be "US gives up Russian oil for Lent."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear my co-workers biatch about gas prices during our Zoom conference tomorrow.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gonna buy an electric car and recharge it with a diesel generator.  That'll make me gas free (except for, you know, Taco bell emissions).  Lots and lots of Taco Bell emissions.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now Republicans will complain (even more) about how we need to be energy independent while continuing to block efforts to get off of relying on oil.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So much for the free hand of the marketplace, eh?


Wars tend to throw wrenches in certain aspects of capitalism, enhancing others.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
About stinking time. He probably had to ask Pelosi if it was ok to do.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles


Why do you care about the environment hate freedom?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles


Nope. People will likely just switch over to electric vehicles. Not everyone, but enough to make a dent in Wall Street bros pockets. This isn't like last time.

Green energy will become far more political, and the douchebags who are going long on petroleum futures and driving prices up will be left holding the bag as more and more people lessen dependence upon motor fuels.

The excuse for high gasoline prices will then be how profit margins are thinner now because of less bulk production as the next decade wears on. All in an attempt to further maximize profits, but that'll just drive EV sales even harder, and cut petroleum consumption quicker.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This bodes ill for me. I have a lot of driving in my job. I get paid for mileage but they haven't adjusted for the increases recently, so I'm actually losing money on the long trips.

We should have switched away from fossil fuels ages ago. Blame the people dragging their feet on that.
 
Daer21
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wish my electric car would get here. Cars are all old enough to drink.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Manchin, Turtle, Harpies seen rubbing hands together.  Bloody, bloody hands.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles


New ones are still everywhere here. These 3/4 and 1 ton brodozers are filling up 32 gallon tanks at 4.50 a gallon. So on top of their new 1500 a month payment they have another 500 a month in fuel.

People are stupid.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Now push for all producers to up their output.  Get enough flowing that it's just not worth the trouble for anyone to buy Russian Oil.

Cut off all exports of everything to Russia while we're at it.  Unrestricted economic warfare.


At the prices lately producers are pumping as much as they damned well can. Maybe not drilling, because no one expects this boom to last, but every operable well is running right now at full capacity.
 
advex101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People don't seem to understand that the price of oil is set at the global level, not the local.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles

Why do you care about the environment hate freedom?


They have the freedom to spend more to keep filling up an SUV.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So how much of a dent will this really have? I don't know how much we rely on Russian oil. I know we have other countries who supply it and some here in the United States.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xythero: Isn't the US the world's biggest oil producer?  Why are we importing any oil?


I recently listened to a podcast on this, so I'm pretty much an expert. It has to do with US oil being sweet (i.e., low sulfur) while Russian oil is sour. We have refining capacity to deal with the sour oil we don't produce. Also, our pipelines don't connect the entire country to where the oil is produced.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Johnny_Canuck: Canada has oil, just don't invade us


Oil you say?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's a better invasion plan than Putin's
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles

New ones are still everywhere here. These 3/4 and 1 ton brodozers are filling up 32 gallon tanks at 4.50 a gallon. So on top of their new 1500 a month payment they have another 500 a month in fuel.

People are stupid.


Wow. Just wow.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Brilliant move. Less oil in the US. Thanks Joe.


Typing from a stalled armor column outside of Kyiv? I guess if you've got time to lean, you've got time to attack democracy....
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is he going to revise his stance on the Keystone pipeline as well, or is that just unthinkable?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Biden to ban? Well yeah, after a bi-partisan House bill, calls from Pelosi and feeling the political winds of an year election.

It's the right move and Americans understand it will lead to higher prices. But begging Venezuela for oil was not a good look.

"Menendez slams Biden administration over reported oil talks with Venezuela"

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/597260-menendez-slams-biden-administration-over-reported-oil-talks-with-venezuela
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: blatz514: Gas going up to $10.00 a gallon now?

good.  maybe people will stop buying trucks and suvs for daily commute vehicles


There are not many car models left for sale.
 
