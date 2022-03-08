 Skip to content
(Boobies) Hero On this International Women's Day, let us recognize these Ukrainian women on the front lines, kicking ass and taking names while Putin cowers in his bunker   (firstpost.com) divider line
    Military, video of a Ukrainian woman soldier, last year, Soldier, Combat, documentary throws light, years of service, Ukrainian women  
•       •       •

MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Putin:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know who else hid in a bunker and then shot himself?  Hitler.

Let's see if Putin does the same.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: You know who else hid in a bunker and then shot himself?  Hitler.

Let's see if Putin does the same.


Is he going to marry his mistress first?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think its cause to post this again, innit?

Go_A - SHUM - Ukraine 🇺🇦 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2021
Youtube U7-dxzp6Jvs
 
vegasj
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I knew they would be hot.  Just knew....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
International Women's Day?  Is this when I take the wife out of the kitchen and take her to IHOP?  Seems like it was only a year ago when I did this.  I guess she can watch me eat a Moon over My Hammie.

Protip:  When walking in to the kitchen to ask about sammiches or dinner, check to knife rack to make sure all knives are parked.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mommas, down let your babies grow to be Putin's cannonfodder.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Is he going to marry his mistress first?


Putin might be a dick and all but he's not stupid. He knows not to get married and get tied down.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
actipedia.orgView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: You know who else hid in a bunker and then shot himself?  Hitler.

Let's see if Putin does the same.


I thought he escaped to England....

Mr Hilter - Monty Python
Youtube JTLeBybJhSo
 
alice_600
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Salutes my fellow Ukrainian females who are wearing their ovaries on the outside against Putin!
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope Putin breaks a hip and has massive complications.

But this is not about him. Glory to heroes!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are Ukrainian soldiers using what appear to be Israeli Tavors? Not that they couldn't...just...that would be an odd weapon to arm Ukrainian soldiers with, especially considering that Tavors fire 5.56 x 45 instead of 7.62 x 39 and use AR mags, not Kalashnikov mags
 
mudesi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
streetartutopia.comView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember Ukrainian women need more support.

They are fighting on the front lines and getting listed as clerks and medical assistants, denying them care and benefits their male counterparts are able to get.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [Fark user image 425x524]


Kiss me, hot momma, I'm suppressing fire with love.
 
