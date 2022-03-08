 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   I did not bite two students to get a jar of pickles, said the teacher, I only licked them   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 1:35 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She should've just shot both of them. In Florida, that would've been far more acceptable than either biting or licking, it seems...
 
suze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stealing pickles and biting/licking students is no way to go through life, Rhonda.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I think she needs to learn what she did and what she did was wrong," said Kathy Toro...."She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles but there's other ways to do that," said Toro.

Is this woman originally from Minnesota or something? She's being remarkably patient and diplomatic with her language for someone whose nephew got bitten on their arm by a teacher and who then waited months with no action from the school
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Come on, WFLA-8, what kind of pickles were they? This is important.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a friend once who went through a forehead licking phase.  Lots of drugs, I think.  

Anyway, we hadn't seen him in a long time.  I was dead broke at the time- literally only $20 to my name and no income, but nonetheless I thought it would be funny to dare by brother to lick his forehead just to turn the tables. 

It was a bad experience all around.  My friend was like, 'Did you just lick my forehead?"  I was out $20, and my brother said it was not worth $20.
 
suze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: She should've just shot both of them. In Florida, that would've been far more acceptable than either biting or licking, it seems...


They should have shot HER.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just don't mention the pickle incident.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because licking students is so much better.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sleepy Hill School does sound like a place a school district would demote their problem teachers to.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't bite them, I was trying to seduce them!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did she need to attack a Russian drone?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mom has been channeling Shemp for hairstyle ideas.... actually Shemp looks better
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"She just bit them on the forearm and, of course, they released and she was able to get the pickles but there's other ways to do that," said Toro.

Not in Florida, there isn't.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: Just don't mention the pickle incident.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.