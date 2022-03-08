 Skip to content
(NPR)   The bears are coming out, and not the kind with chest hair who like to cuddle   (npr.org) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Fed can print another $10 trillion?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already out, dammit, and proud.  Where's my cuddle buddy, it was kinda chilly this morning...
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe the Fed can print another $10 trillion?


Only if we give it to the very weathiest Americans, who are clearly suffering more than poor, struggling familes. In fact, I only agree if we can make the poors pay for it too.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just put it on a credit card like we did Bush's wars?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to affect my portfolio. Jeeves, fetch me a glass of Sauvignon and my cyanide capsules.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to buy at the dip.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: NewportBarGuy: Maybe the Fed can print another $10 trillion?

Only if we give it to the very weathiest Americans, who are clearly suffering more than poor, struggling familes. In fact, I only agree if we can make the poors pay for it too.


Looks like someone is gonna have egg all over their face when the wealth trickles down.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I write this, the S&P 500 is 41% higher than it was on this day two years ago (which was right before the Covid crash).

They call it a "correction" for a reason. Stocks were overvalued. Be happy if there's more investing in your future than in your past.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry, the billionaires will still profit by this.
Stock market goes up... billionaires make huge profits
stock market goes down... billionaires make huge profits.

The system is designed from the ground up to work that way.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stonks? That's fine. That's not the kind Bear on my mind
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crash the whole system.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wealthy Russian bizness man millions of rubles to invest. Please, comrade, if you can help me to invest in Nasdaqski, I will be willing to pay you 100.000 ruble once sanctions are removed!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Uh, what? Dow's down 73 right now.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh no, not the STONKS??

Meh, whatever. A few Warren Buffets will take a ding on their net worth.  Most people won't notice.  Hell, as usual when a stock correction happens, most people with stock-heavy 401(k)s will be better off in the long run.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

algman: I am wealthy Russian bizness man millions of rubles to invest. Please, comrade, if you can help me to invest in Nasdaqski, I will be willing to pay you 100.000 ruble once sanctions are removed!


Do not listen to this comrade, I am Russian child and need money to buy beard shave cream. Send me your fancy American dollars, sincerely, little girl.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
[fight_club_holding_hands.jpg]
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 425x284]

Stonks? That's fine. That's not the kind Bear on my mind

Don't worry about it, I have it on good authority that particular threat is down...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 425x284]

Stonks? That's fine. That's not the kind Bear on my mind


We have spotted the Enemy. Dasvidanya, Rodinya.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then they can defend my Stonks!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Most people won't notice.


You know all those Boomers that won't retire and are stalling the career momentum of the Millennials?

This really isn't helping.

As for me, I don't plan on selling off my stock portfolio for probably decades, so I'm just trying to stay Zen about this. But goddamn, its painful to watch.

I did pick up another couple grand of Ford and Ryder yesterday. Ford is all in on EVs and Ryder rents gas guzzling moving trucks. So that move probably cancelled itself out.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chicago Bears - 1985 Superbowl Shuffle
Youtube 8O6GCHz7lMA
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Uchiha_Cycliste: NewportBarGuy: Maybe the Fed can print another $10 trillion?

Only if we give it to the very weathiest Americans, who are clearly suffering more than poor, struggling familes. In fact, I only agree if we can make the poors pay for it too.

Looks like someone is gonna have egg all over their face when the wealth trickles down.


That trickle wasn't egg.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now Dow is up 380.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 425x284]

Stonks? That's fine. That's not the kind Bear on my mind


Right there with you.

Screw you, Subby.
 
Vincentvangoghfarkurself
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is really no point in tracking the daily changes in stocks right now.  Whatever you're doing, whether it's 401k matching, portfolio managing, or mattress stuffing, wait til Russia is done and/or we're all radioactive before changing your savings pattern.

Stocks are so volatile right now, I think my dog farting could make them swing directions.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vincentvangoghfarkurself: There is really no point in tracking the daily changes in stocks right now.



It's so farking hard not to.
 
