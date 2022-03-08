 Skip to content
(NPR)   For some people, returning to the office after years of pandemic is a moment of sheer joy. But these are likely the same idiots who cook fish in the microwave every other day and start every conversation with the word "So"   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Telecommuting, Luis von Ahn, downtown Boston, growing number, self-interest, Andy Waugh, good company culture, young people  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbor works in a small GSA office and really missed being there. There were three of them. Since the pandemic, one retired and another transferred to Montana. He's the only one now but is still required to work from home while GSA pays for lots of office space. Even if he goes back he's gonna to feel liike he's at home.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fish and burnt popcorn. Cubicle lunch of champions.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since the New Year I've been walking into random office buildings just to cook fish in the microwave. I just claim to be a guy who got hired during the pandemic, first time in office.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you cook something stinky in the office microwave at least have the decency to put a couple damp paper towels in it afterward and nuke them for about 2 minutes. Its not a perfect solution but it does cut down on the stink.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My office mate actual did the fish reheat in the microwave thing once.  It was very pungent.

Pandemic has let us choose where we work, on lite days, we can work from home, if I am needed physically at the hospital, obviously, I work from the office.  It's kind of nice.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know how two Indian kids in a coat trying to buy beer is relevant to the story.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd love to go back. But then I am in a collaborative field. The last office job I had was adjacent to a stage, and above the wood and machine shop.

This zoom meeting shiat and every god damn tinny conversation makes the work a lot less fun.

If you want to work from home forever, you are a computer.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The internet connection at my office sucks and we recently hired a number of...um...interesting people who are not the best with social interactions and hygiene.  Having to take public transit once again also comes with its challenges, since the CTA has basically turned into a haunted mansion, which each train car containing a new and horrifying experience to behold.

I'm not thrilled that my bosses are trying to get us back into the office, needless to say.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you cook something stinky in the office microwave at least have the decency to put a couple damp paper towels in it afterward and nuke them for about 2 minutes. find a hammer and drive a couple of large nails through your hand to teach you not to do that again. Its not a perfect solution but it does cut down on the stink.


Minor correction.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't know how two Indian kids in a coat trying to buy beer is relevant to the story.


He's on his way to the business factory. To do a business.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, what you're saying is that my lunch is not as important as yours?  How about if I crack the window?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was being sarcastic.  I would never reheat fish in the microwave.  Just kimchi.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was just talking with someone about the "SO" thing.
When did that become the default speech pattern???
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh and my desk was directly above the box that held the pyro materials.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, with gas about to be $5+ per gallon for a little while my coworkers and I are getting ready to petition the partners to let us go back to work-from-home.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, so glad my employer ordered everyone back to the office.

Now instead of working from home, I get to drive 35 minutes, pay for parking, shut myself in my office and still not interact with any of my coworkers in person, as no one in my department works in the same state as I do.

I do get to hear the emphysema-riddled Karen in the office next to mine conduct loud, trashy personal phone calls on speakerphone though, so I know which collections agencies she owes money to and which family members have upcoming court dates. Don't know how I managed to do my job without this valuable knowledge.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you are one of those people who enjoy driving two hours to go to work and sit in an office all day, if that makes you happy and productive, then more power to you.

I am not such a person.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm an outdoor cat and I just want I want to see people

Here's what people like that can never wrap their heads around: we don't want to see you. we want to do our work unbothered and go home to our actual lives, because we've taken the time to round out our identities and don't need to be in an office to feel validated.
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I only got my job in May and worked on site until omicron. Today is my first day back in two months. The building I'm in has space for 1,000 but maybe only 150 people are in the office. Has a post apocalyptic feel. Desk still with March 2020 calendars. Some are working for home, some just ghosted their job.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some people have been hit hard by not being able to come into the office.

It's much harder to feed via Zoom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if they went back to work at my previous job.  Every week, we'd have a Teams meeting and when the boss said we'd return a couple of employees would say "We're not coming back."  I'm old school and that means "I quit" but the boss let it go.  One guy even moved about 100 miles south.

I went in every day and had the place to myself.  14th floor overlooking the courts buildings in St. Louis.  I left when they started talking about moving the office to Colorado because they had a big contract out there.  Doesn't look like they moved by the website.  I kinda forgot they probably had a lease.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You should show up to the court dates and tell them you're they're to support them.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My office never closed...we were given the option to work from home but only a couple did, and not for long.

It helps that our building is located in St Pete Beach FL, and my commute is 15 minutes.
I vastly prefer working in the office to working from home.
 
synithium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Some people like the company of other people instead of just hanging out by themselves all day.

I don't know why this is, but others have assured me that it is perfectly normal.

//beep boop
//wfh for over a decade
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I don't know how two Indian kids in a coat trying to buy beer is relevant to the story.


Wait until they microwave some sort of curry from hell in the office microwave...
That might also be as bad as fish or burnt popcorn sometimes.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I loathe speakerphone people. It took me two months two years ago to teach Mrs Function that checking voicemail using speakerphone is unacceptable in a society that does not want to turn into thunder dome.  Put in your damn earbuds and keep your noise to yourself.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CSB: I had a co-worker whose regular lunch was either 1) Sausage and rice or 2) Fish and rice. The fish included the head. It was his ethnic Asian dish.

One day, he set the microwave too long. He left the break room, and by the time he returned, the fish was on fire, smoke filling the air. It too WEEKS before that smell finally dissipated from the building. For the next three days nobody could work in the office at all.

He never brought that dish back into work, so that was a partial win.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, no. I won't be returning to an office for the foreseeable future. My agency knows that I'm 100% remote, for both interviews and work, and as I've a proven track record with years of client praise & successful contracts, I'm thinking that this is gonna work until I retire.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With the omicron variant now on the wane,

Didn't we just have a thread within the last 24 hours about the NEW MUTATION?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every time I hear about the ridiculousness happening in the office world, I'm super happy I got out of the corporate world in '09 to run my own business.  I honestly feel sorry for people who are still stuck in that universe.
 
kabloink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I blame it on this meme

Veloram
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Take notes. Save it for blackmail fodder. I guarantee she will have no idea how you found out about all of it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its a mixed bag for me. I do miss seeing people and I get cooped up at home. Also, I'm in sales, and keeping up that level of energy and comradery is impossible over Zoom.

The flipside is how I go back to having to watch over my shoulder and alt-tab non work sites and watch the clock and play that "don't be the first guy to go home" game?

Relearning social norms is going to be weird after 2 years. The nail clippers, the shoe-taker-offers, the loud personal conversations about child support.

Plus, I had woken up at 5:00 every day and gotten to the office before 6:30 for years. Covid destroyed that. Its literally painful to wake up before 7:30 now.

Also, hot take: Stinky lunch guy is bad. Always complaining about the smell of food lady is worse.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I like the company of some people. If I was buried underground in a bunker with just my wife, a solid internet connection, and weekly grocery deliveries via elevator for the rest of my life, I'd die a happy man.
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It drives me farking insane
 
proteus_b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's not all about being lazy and getting high and posting in Fark.
Working from home also allows you to work for a team which isn't based in your physical location.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our break room sits adjacent to the offices. When they are being particularly lazy I burn a few bags of pop corn and nuke some broccoli because fark them.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have one employee who after working from home for a couple months watched his mental health decline. He slept, worked, ran with his group most days, but socially distanced, entertained himself at home, went to sleep. That was his days. The isolation got to him. Some people just need the live human interaction.And that is ok.

Our whole office. All 15 of us now (we have added almost half of those since the pandemic started) have the ability to either come in now or work virtually. We all communicate through discord. Im good with being at home all the time. Some are not. 2 of our support guys have young kids. Sick kid? Don't have to take PTO. Just work from home as best as you can. I mean admit it. At the most, maybe in an 8'hour day, even when really trying, 6 of those are actually productive.

Talking through discord for me is kinda like a throwback to mid 90's majorbbs, but with gifs and emojis instead if ASCII art and text smileys. Hell, i met my wife that way. There are evenings I'm doing my thing. She's doing hers and we talk via hangouts or text. We just don't have LORD to play together with. ;}

and dang. Discord is amazing for collaboration. Not just the ability to hop on the voice/video channel, but also posting screen snips to demonstrate/discuss.

ok ok, we do have bi-weekly zoom meetings. They last a half hour. We use them to keep track or who is working on what and some small engineering education talks, and who has openings to take new projects or engineer delegating grunt work. 66% of us are non engineering, non technical support now. Data entry types.
 
tobcc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our whole department went home in March of 2020.   They are just now starting to talk about return to office, but we were given a choice and our whole team decided to stay home.  We are in the middle of the country, but I have one guy in Long Island, NY, another lady in is now is outside Seattle, another moved to Florida, and yet another one moved back to Africa (Sudan) to take care of his dying father.

I also work with HUGE datasets.  So I have at aleast a couple of days a week, I kick off a process and it runs (or more likely breaks) after 4 to 6 hours.  One of the main reasons I like working from home, is that I can babysit the process and watch TV, goof off on the internet, et al.   At the office I was either playing on my phone, listening to music, being board, or bugging coworkers (cause I was board).

I also had a 45 min drive each way, then the cost of meals, having to wear "work" clothes, et al.  NO THANK YOU.   But I have a really good friend who quit a job as they were staying home, and he took another one to get back into the office.  But he has 2 toddlers at home, at almost 50 (yea I know).  So it was way to crazy at home to work there.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you really love your coworkers enough to pass up on a lovely reheated fish dish?

Think about that. Are your coworkers such beloved friends that you would never quit your job because you couldn't stand to be away from them? No?

Farking zap that fish!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I don't know, but I've started doing it inadvertently and it's irritating.

/esoteric COVID brain damage?
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

She's lucky I have integrity, because I've heard her loud and clear read off her entire credit card number, expiration date, and CCV code in order to pay one of the collections. Although if she's struggling to pay bills with her own cards it's doubtful that anyone else would be able to do much with them either...
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm part of the apparent minority who didn't like working from home.

I need my home life and my work life to be separate.  Not want, need.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get the impression "back to the office" is going to feel a lot like 2008 after the layoffs.  At my company, most of one floor was completely abandoned.  I walked around LARPing Fallout 3 which had just been released that fall.  Went thru desks and filing cabinets looting them for abandoned tech and office supplies.  "Where'd you get that sick chair?"  "3rd floor."  Also picked up an art for my wall and a 24" flat panel monitor (which was yuuuuuge back then).
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can now order a second free pack of covid-19 tests for your household. Just in time to head back to the office.

https://www.covidtests.gov/

I guess they have enough tests left from the initial offering, they are no longer limiting it to one per household.
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're the same people who ALWAYS have a question for the teacher at the end of class when everyone else is ready to go.
 
kab
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, the daily grind of working in downtown Boston.  I keep forgetting how much I miss it.

/just kidding, fark that entirely.
//never setting foot in an office again if I have my way.
 
