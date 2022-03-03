 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(NPR)   The head of the Russian bank, Elvira Nabiullina, once said that the clothing she wears during public statements symbolizes the message she's delivering about the state of the economy. So let's check in on how she's dressing now, shall we?   (npr.org) divider line
27
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 9:20 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man, she looks terrible.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's banning capes, apparently.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Things look great

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size


So...
Attending a funeral?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP OAK RIDGE BOYS
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


press should have gone with the wide shot
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She should be wearing a box, holding a sign that says "anything helps"
 
Dadoody
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
oakland.eduView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She is easily one of the most Russian-looking women I've ever seen.
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She is trying out for a role on Sprockets.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [media.npr.org image 850x636]

So...
Attending a funeral?


That looks like a person devoid of any joy in their life.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image image 383x253]

RIP OAK RIDGE BOYS


Nice try!

That's Balky and Cousin Larry.

The other two are extras, I guess.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [media.npr.org image 850x636]

So...
Attending a funeral?


I'm too distracted by her vocal fry to focus on the snake oil pitch she'll use to scam the VC.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Vantablack. None more black.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Laobaojun: [media.npr.org image 850x636]

So...
Attending a funeral?

That looks like a person devoid of any joy in their life.


So, a normal Russian working for their government?
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She couldn't afford a poop emoji pin.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not bad for the mistress of the dark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
elvira nabiullina is a farking awesome name.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's see her in this then:

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [media.npr.org image 850x636]

So...
Attending a funeral?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: She's banning capes, apparently.


Louis Toolz: [Fark user image 425x424]


Well, at least that's covered.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hawt!  😵
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
mi6-hq.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dark wings, dark words...
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please that is just a black oligarchs track suit. She is signaling the money men
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.