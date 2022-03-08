 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Guardian)   The ceasefire in Mariupol lasted about 5 minutes as Russian forces began shelling civilian convoys almost immediately. This is your Tuesday Morning Ukraine Thread   (theguardian.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Russia, Ukraine, Russian forces, Belarus, Ukraine's foreign ministry, Eastern Europe, European Union, imports of Russian oil  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 9:02 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many folks predicted this stupid shiat in earlier threads? Lots. It's effectively a Russian modus operandi at this point. Seriously, they whip this tactic out like an executive whips out their Amex Black card (or their dick): every chance they get.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - Fine, if this is Russia showing us who they are, then turn the screw tighter.  No more buying Russian gas and oil, no more selling them food, no more selling them meds. Cut it ALL off.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice to see Anonymous take the gloves off and go after infrastructure too.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians always lie.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fortunately the pandemic left a whole lot of us working from home.   We will shoulder the higher energy costs across a broad spectrum of products and services, but personal vehicle gasoline purchases might not be to bad.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who called this? Oh, yeah. EVERYONE.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: OK - Fine, if this is Russia showing us who they are, then turn the screw tighter.  No more buying Russian gas and oil, no more selling them food, no more selling them meds. Cut it ALL off.


Next you are gonna need a nice wall,,,
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not only has Russia done this multiple times in the past, try is is the second time they've done this in *this very war*. There is no point in believing them when they approach with such a proposal. Agreeing to a ceasefire just gives them time to regroup and gets civilians killed. Just don't.

This leopard can't change its spots.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Fortunately the pandemic left a whole lot of us working from home.   We will shoulder the higher energy costs across a broad spectrum of products and services, but personal vehicle gasoline purchases might not be to bad.


I work from home full-time now, so I fill up my gas tank once a month, but just out of obligation. The majority of my driving now is just to keep the car moving so it doesn't rust lock and the tires stay round.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I seem to recall people saying that Russia was spending $20b a day and could only afford 10 days of fighting. Is that why Russia is saying phooey with it, let's bomb everyone until the shells run out?

I've also been wondering what nations are doing behind the scenes in the Ukraine. Are there 'secret' missions destroying Russian supplies and stuff?

On the lighter side, I read this morning that the Russian secure communications devices aren't working everywhere because the Russians bombed the communications towers that their equipment was relying on.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: TommyDeuce: OK - Fine, if this is Russia showing us who they are, then turn the screw tighter.  No more buying Russian gas and oil, no more selling them food, no more selling them meds. Cut it ALL off.

Next you are gonna need a nice wall,,,


No, that's really more China's thing.

/Since Russia named Taiwan in a tweet of nations on their shiat list, maybe?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I seem to recall people saying that Russia was spending $20b a day and could only afford 10 days of fighting. Is that why Russia is saying phooey with it, let's bomb everyone until the shells run out?

I've also been wondering what nations are doing behind the scenes in the Ukraine. Are there 'secret' missions destroying Russian supplies and stuff?

On the lighter side, I read this morning that the Russian secure communications devices aren't working everywhere because the Russians bombed the communications towers that their equipment was relying on.


Yep they're using Ukrainian cell phones to communicate - which is being intercepted by literally anyone listening
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here is the thing
The comm is so bad that do the troops even know who they are shelling?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, and let's start selling Ukraine some weapon systems that have enough range to reach Russian refineries.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They do this every time. At some point it's your fault for believing them. They are Lucy and the football.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: The majority of my driving now is just to keep the car moving so it doesn't rust lock and the tires stay round.


Hey Russia needs to get this piece of advice to their military truck guys.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: studebaker hoch: Fortunately the pandemic left a whole lot of us working from home.   We will shoulder the higher energy costs across a broad spectrum of products and services, but personal vehicle gasoline purchases might not be to bad.

I work from home full-time now, so I fill up my gas tank once a month, but just out of obligation. The majority of my driving now is just to keep the car moving so it doesn't rust lock and the tires stay round.


You realize that not just gas is going up right? Like everything else is up 100% or more.

You're going to pay $12 for cereal. Car prices will go up $5-10,000.

Why does everything think is is all about gasoline prices?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: They do this every time. At some point it's your fault for believing them. They are Lucy and the football.


Bro....maybe don't blame the victims and, instead, blame the pathetic excuse for garbage that ordered THAT shiat?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baka-san: Here is the thing
The comm is so bad that do the troops even know who they are shelling?


Yeah, they no - they are developing a pattern of doing this.

/Whoever is giving the order needs a noose.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There isn't a less trustworthy country on the planet as Russia. Their word is worth as much as their currency.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.


True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this the corridor they proposed that travels through a minefield? Or is that just another Russian war crime.

Sorry, I know it's silly. I'm having a hard time keeping track of all the atrocities.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.


I mean... Ukraine has created a foreign legion. You can probably go if you want.
 
emiliogtz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fool me once...
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
coonts
 
thehobbes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Saw a report this morning that the Kherson airport attack was legit. 30 Helicopters taken out by Ukrainian artillery using special forces as spotters.

That's like 10% of the entire Russian fleet.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It really sucks that Russia is mandating refugees using humanitarian corridors must go to Russia or Belarus where they essentially become hostages.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Walker: They do this every time. At some point it's your fault for believing them. They are Lucy and the football.

Bro....maybe don't blame the victims and, instead, blame the pathetic excuse for garbage that ordered THAT shiat?


I'm not blaming the victims but come on, stop believing them.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They did this in Grozny too. farking savages.

Russians have no honor. So, I say Ukraine agrees to vow never to join the EU and NATO and as soon as Russia withdraws... they join the EU and NATO. And we line their eastern border with nukes.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/


It's probably the only situation where the A-10 would shine above everything else in modern war.

Because outside of scenarios like this and a Fulda gap style breakthrough (which it was designed to defend against, along with vietnam style CAS), it absolutely sucks.

It was great for blue on blue though.

The A-10 Sucks, and I can prove it mathematically (PART 2)
Youtube gq1ac2CALeE
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It really sucks that Russia is mandating refugees using humanitarian corridors must go to Russia or Belarus where they essentially become hostages.


It's probably worse than that. You need to feed hostages. Corpses, not so much.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Be nice to see Anonymous take the gloves off and go after infrastructure too.


Anonymous ain't never done shiat and ain't gonna now.

Over promise, under deliver, rinse, repeat.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: They did this in Grozny too. farking savages.

Russians have no honor. So, I say Ukraine agrees to vow never to join the EU and NATO and as soon as Russia withdraws... they join the EU and NATO. And we line their eastern border with nukes.


Let's start selling Ukraine weapons with enough range to hit targets deep into Russia.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Russians are bastards, and my stock portfolio has taken a huge dump. Although, I can't blame Putin completely. Most of the hurt is from Zuckerberg's shiat decisions.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jurodan: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

I mean... Ukraine has created a foreign legion. You can probably go if you want.


Yeah, but that's going to be for PR and manning checkpoints. 

A foreign legion is publicity and showing that the international community is standing against them. They're not going to be folded into the logistics chain or given armor/artillery roles that require specialized training.

And like some farkers have said- you call the number, they get your number and either decline or tell you to wait.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: TommyDeuce: Be nice to see Anonymous take the gloves off and go after infrastructure too.

Anonymous ain't never done shiat and ain't gonna now.

Over promise, under deliver, rinse, repeat.


Then here's their chance to step up and get people to take them seriously.

/Or at least keep giving cover while more professional people do bad things to Russia.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments.

Russia didn't honor its security commitments to Ukraine when nuclear weapons were removed from the country.

It's time to catalog the war crimes, then make it an international commitment to regime change in Russia.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/


*sigh*... Goddamn... This is exactly what it was designed for. So depressing watching it all knowing that we have all that and the people itching to use it. Goddamn you Oppenheimer!!
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/

It's probably the only situation where the A-10 would shine above everything else in modern war.

Because outside of scenarios like this and a Fulda gap style breakthrough (which it was designed to defend against, along with vietnam style CAS), it absolutely sucks.

It was great for blue on blue though.

[YouTube video: The A-10 Sucks, and I can prove it mathematically (PART 2)]


Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!! This thread is doomed.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians always lie.


Maybe we can convince them to promise to bomb the civilian refugee corridors tomorrow.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the typical actions by Russia. They promise the same thing everytime for decades and open fire on the fleeing refugees.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I seem to recall people saying that Russia was spending $20b a day and could only afford 10 days of fighting. Is that why Russia is saying phooey with it, let's bomb everyone until the shells run out?


Their existing ammo supplies are sunk costs.

/ And they haven't even started dipping into their stockpiles of strategic nuclear weapons.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/

*sigh*... Goddamn... This is exactly what it was designed for. So depressing watching it all knowing that we have all that and the people itching to use it. Goddamn you Oppenheimer!!


Who knew that there were those amongst us who were such passionate advocates for the reduction of Heavy Water use.....

/ as terrible as all of this is...thank The Mother F-ing Flying Spaghetti Monster that we have a calm, responsible person as POTUS.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: hardinparamedic: Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/

It's probably the only situation where the A-10 would shine above everything else in modern war.

Because outside of scenarios like this and a Fulda gap style breakthrough (which it was designed to defend against, along with vietnam style CAS), it absolutely sucks.

It was great for blue on blue though.

[YouTube video: The A-10 Sucks, and I can prove it mathematically (PART 2)]

Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!! This thread is doomed.


WE could talk more about French Toast...or Baka-Sans wife's vulva...
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: There isn't a less trustworthy country on the planet as Russia. Their word is worth as much as their currency.


The People's Republic of China has entered the chat.

/Baby, I've changed
//I totally respect your intellectual property, honest
///And from now on I'll do real QA.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Oh how I itch to unleash just a few bombing runs on their artillery positions. I can't imagine I'm alone.

It gets harder and harder to stay out the more they do this sh*t.

Yes, I know what that would lead to... Thankfully, I'm not the one making that call. But... goddamn. Concentrated artillery is just terrifying.

True fact, the Hog driver who is the subject of this article has been sedated and strapped to a chair in a padded room since that convoy bogged down outside Kyiv.   https://taskandpurpose.com/news/air-force-a-10-warthog-afghanistan/

It's probably the only situation where the A-10 would shine above everything else in modern war.

Because outside of scenarios like this and a Fulda gap style breakthrough (which it was designed to defend against, along with vietnam style CAS), it absolutely sucks.

It was great for blue on blue though.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gq1ac2CALeE]


You have persuaded me that I am wrong.  I have changed.  I am Warthog no more.   Now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A single B-2 can carry 80, 500lb bombs. Food for thought.
 
Zenith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WTF... isn't this simply premeditated murder.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.