(BBC-US)   Being trapped in a war zone is bad enough, being trapped in Chernobyl in a war zone is a special level of suck   (bbc.com) divider line
    Chernobyl disaster, International Atomic Energy Agency, Ukraine, Russian forces, nuclear power plant  
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The twisted side of this actually. Those citizens, stuck at a melted down nuclear facility are probably safer then all the other citizens in Ukraine. :(

Glory to Ukraine!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did Russia ever carry out its threat to film its OWN docu-drama about Chernobyl where it was AMERICANS and not idiocy that doomed the reactor?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one in Russia  (or anywhere else outside Ukraine) knows how to maintain that sarcophagus. It is, thank God, unique in the world. This whole situation is farked.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Did Russia ever carry out its threat to film its OWN docu-drama about Chernobyl where it was AMERICANS and not idiocy that doomed the reactor?


It will change your mind.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukrainians: We're short on food and should start rationing.

Russians: Hey guys here's a food shipment, can someone sign for this--

Ukrainians: F*ck you, no one was talking to you.

/Russian occupiers, go fark yourselves
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Did Russia ever carry out its threat to film its OWN docu-drama about Chernobyl where it was AMERICANS and not idiocy that doomed the reactor?


I'm sure in Russia the citizens are being told it it is in pristine shape, still supplying power, and meltdown never happened
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Putin be like ...
I need better potions!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tdyak: iheartscotch: Did Russia ever carry out its threat to film its OWN docu-drama about Chernobyl where it was AMERICANS and not idiocy that doomed the reactor?

It will change your mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
