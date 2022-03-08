 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida man arrested for failing to get off neighbors lawn, put clothes on, stop pooping   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Kenneth Clark Carlyle  
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When offering someone a glass bottomed boat ride, it's important to be VERY specific what to expect
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most states, we struggle to get a Fark Trifecta.  Florida, well, we struggle to have a day without one.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...walked "fully naked" up the driveway of his next-door neighbor and proceeded to defecate atop a glass table on the victim's porch


Ah yes, the lesser-known cousin to the Cleveland Steamer, the 'Clearwater Steamer'
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in NYC pay top dollar for somebody to crap on a glass table.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF are you a p.o'd kitteh?  My neighbors cat would get mad at me for not coming out to pet her
and she would barf on my doormat...At least that was my theory..She was a super sweet cat, but needy..


That's a sure fire way for a human to get a slingshot shot to the butt though..I'll give you a good bruise
if you try that!
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing long COVID, or the onset of Alzheimer's.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man saved us from being invaded by lake monsters and THIS is how we reward him?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why do you all hate Freedom?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As this is the US, the fact that he was firing firearms is only a secondary aspect to the story.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When officers arrived at the Clearwater crime scene, Carlyle was spoken to "through the door of his RV camper and he was still visibly naked and highly uncooperative.

"Visibly naked" - the worst form of nakedness.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sno man: Why do you all hate Freedom?


Why does Florida freedom always end up with hosing shiat off of a table?

/I know
//Meth
///Bath salts
////& Stupidity
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Rodzilla loves Belgian Chocolate!"
 
Esroc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah yes a poor man clearly having an absolute mental breakdown, most likely because nobody in his life gives a damn to help him, but since he's from Florida let's make fun of him!
 
caljar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: As this is the US, the fact that he was firing firearms is only a secondary aspect to the story.


Since he didn't fire any guns during this crime, why would it be anything but secondary mention?
 
Maturin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How did he not get shot? Didn't somebody want to stand their ground?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This advertisement was perfectly placed in the article.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Esroc: Ah yes a poor man clearly having an absolute mental breakdown, most likely because nobody in his life gives a damn to help him, but since he's from Florida let's make fun of him!


You're just mad that you got caught
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't blame the player...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First he yells at college students for wearing masks, now he's crapping on neighborhood tables? DeSantis might need a vacation.

/RTFA but projecting
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The awful sybdicated "Wacky Morning Zoo Crew" is stealing eveey joke in this thread.
 
