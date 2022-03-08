 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Walt Disney World visitors forced to walk through ankle-high waters after flash flooding, charged an additional $65 for the water experience   (1055online.iheart.com) divider line
    Walt Disney, Walt Disney World Resort, Flood, Disney's Hollywood Studios  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney World is farked up. There is literally a brawl every day there. You have to make reservations to even get there and if you can't make it, you still have to pay. Everything is breaking down, everything is costing exponentially more and this is when Disney is making more money than its history with Marvel and Star Wars.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

They don't advertise it but if you can't make it the unused ticket value can be applied to a replacement ticket by visiting guest services.

But

Yes, Disney World is a hot farking mess right now. I wouldn't recommend going for a year or two when the pent demand let's go.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel for these people though, you pay thousands for tickets and if it rains oh well you are shiat out of luck.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't ever remember visiting a Florida themepark as a kid without it flooding a little during/after the afternoon shower.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The place is super crowded every day.  We left EPCOT about ten minutes before the storm last night.  Rained like hell.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Genuine Florida swamp experience.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That's pretty bad because Disney is lacking staff still (rents are way to high, gas is way to high and it already takes 10-15 minutes just to drive through Disney World) so usual maintenance items are going "Sloppy". It's only a matter of time before Disney is forced to stop using monorails because they will not be able to operate them safely.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HA! That's what you dumb farkers get for supporting climate change denying politicians. I hope it cost em a fortune and they are still forced to abandon Disneys' magnum opus. Greedy pigs will get what pigs deserve.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, echoing the above. I'm so glad we went when the kids were young. We had a wonderful time. But we wouldn't go now - not just because they're teens (they'd still love it) but because costs & demands around reservations & scheduling & the planning of it all have gone way up. It seems insane now. Even many of the nutbar Disneyphiles / TouringPlans type people are starting to reject the insanity.
 
GORDON
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ankle deep water?  Holy shiat.  Were rescue helicopters not available?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I do believe that you have had enough coffee this morning.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ding! Houston, we have a trifecta.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The whole of Florida is headed that way, the state is dependent on Tourism and Service jobs, and then won't support measures to make it affordable for the workers in those industries.

I thought I read a story about Disney building a new little city for its employees. Or maybe just making a new celebration. Not sure TBH.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

They are definitely crossing into a place where the only people that go will be the wealthy and the stupid. They are aware of this and working accordingly.

Mrs Function and I are debating a return trip with the three equations in 4-5 years, and have to ask ourselves if we are the wealth or the stupid for wanting to go.  If it is the former, the cost of getting a guide for two days should not faze us in the least.  If the cost of a guide does faze us, we are the latter, and we shouldn't go.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We had this happen to us at Disneyland-Anaheim a few years back. ~4" of water on Main Street, and people waiting in every possible covered location for the downpour to ease a bit, so that they could flee the park.

Not the most productive day ride-wise, but an interesting life-experience
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I think it's a new complex for the Imagineers that they're moving en masse from California to Florida.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Get used to it, Florida.  Especially once you help your governor become president.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
it's acqua alta!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

What would you need a guide for?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah, back when we went it was Club Level at either the Wilderness or Animal Kingdom Lodges and we found it well worth it.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

And as long as people keep crowding into the park, Disney will have no reason to change anything.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

If that happens, we deserve what we get, Desantis is a psycho.

/don't care if I spelled his name wrong
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

A natural trifecta at that.  (Consecutive threads)
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

To not deal with my fellow humans.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A Florida Flush?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Six Flags new CEO basically said that and is changing their passes/memberships.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

that was us over Christmas.  we "only" had 2 day tickets, one day was Marvel Campus and the next Disneyland.  it rained steadily almost each day.  we'd get a break in the morning but by about 10AM, it just came down.  the streets weren't flooded per se, but it was pretty rough.  still had a great time but we had to wear ponchos the entire time.

and of course the day we leave, not a cloud in the sky (but pretty crazy to see the mountains covered with snow.).
 
