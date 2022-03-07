 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(ABC 17 Columbia)   Second Rule of Fight Club: Don't ask your mom for a ride   (abc17news.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Cole County, Missouri, Donaca Nelson, U.S. state, Jefferson City, Missouri, Callaway County, Missouri, Crime, Legal terms, Missouri  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 8:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom gives out free rides, all night.


/Got that out of the way
//you're welcome
///DNRTFA, naturally
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, honey, when you went in your mom's room without knocking, what she was doing wasn't 'fighting'.

Six on one isn't a fight.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Article includes helpful map to show where this occured in relation to... Prison Brews?! Well played.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.