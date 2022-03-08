 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Lifehacker)   If you going to boycott Russian products, it helps to make sure they're really Russian   (lifehacker.com) divider line
47
    More: PSA, Vodka, Russia, Ukrainians, Ukraine, light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russians, boycotts of Russian goods, removal of Russian vodkas  
•       •       •

1110 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 10:33 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do your research, people.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do your research, people.


The past couple of years have proven people can't research.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I doubt not eating 4 food products would really hurt any economy Russian or not.
 
comic1717
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know about you...but I can't live without my constant supply of nesting dolls
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great . Now I feel so stupid .
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are people so dumb?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OK, so I understand if there's a misunderstanding on Stoli. But who the fark is boycotting Russian dressing?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are people really this dumb? Yes self, yes they are, and never forget it. I wonder what Carlin would think now?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I even leave early for work, so I'm not RUSSIAN to get there!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x294]


Cheese. Should. Not. SQUEAK!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: [Fark user image 800x800]


That's FREEDOM Dressing, comrade.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we just say Lifehacker is Russian so people will stop linking sh*t from there?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x294]


You jest, but in fact there is a restaurant claiming that it has gotten threats because some people think poutine is named after Putin. I believe the restaurant is in France and was started by a Québecois family. So don't go saying "stupid Americans"...That's taken for granted.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stoli is Latvian? Huh. In days of yore when I drank a lot of vodka, I was a Stoli man for a long time. Then I thought about the shortcuts that might come out of flailing state. Like cutting it with turpentine or such. I never had any evidence of a problem, but I stopped buying it anyway.

/ The real evidence of a problem was the pot belly I got from drinking so much
// I got better
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russian Hands
p2d7x8x2.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size

///Roman fingers
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"STOLI BABE!"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: OK, so I understand if there's a misunderstanding on Stoli. But who the fark is boycotting Russian dressing?


The Freedom Fries!!! contingent is most likely to be actively seeking Russian products today, not boycotting. And they're stupid so that would include Russian dressing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I doubt not eating 4 food products would really hurt any economy Russian or not.


It makes no difference at all.

Any Russian product on the shelves has already been paid for, and none are coming to replace them because of sanctions.

I btw. have a Russian wristwatch for sale, people have started to show interest in it, now that you can't actually import it from Russia (It's a Vostok Commander).
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Stoli is Latvian? Huh. In days of yore when I drank a lot of vodka, I was a Stoli man for a long time. Then I thought about the shortcuts that might come out of flailing state. Like cutting it with turpentine or such. I never had any evidence of a problem, but I stopped buying it anyway.

/ The real evidence of a problem was the pot belly I got from drinking so much
// I got better


Yeah, owner had to vacate Russia several years ago because he openly opposed Putin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Are people really this dumb? Yes self, yes they are, and never forget it. I wonder what Carlin would think now?


I've been boycotting borscht since the I was 2 years old, I will continue to do so

/has nothing to do with Russia or wars mind you
//plenty to do with i don't need to throw up
///beets are some sort of cosmic punishment for humanity
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are very few consumer products made in Russia that are sold in the US.  A few brands of vodka is about it.  (Not even firearms; due to various laws, it is legally difficult or impossible to sell most new foreign made firearms in the US.)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: OK, so I understand if there's a misunderstanding on Stoli. But who the fark is boycotting Russian dressing?


Not too long ago people were boycotting "French fries" and only eating "freedom fries". So, let's change it to "freedom dressing"! Problem solved.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: [Fark user image 800x800]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(Not French.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Not French.)
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm boycotting the GOP cause they're funded by russia.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So I guess the article must say we shouldn't be russian to judgement about these things.
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stolichnaya was founded by a Russian billionaire who was exiled from Russia in 2000 because of his vocal opposition to the Putin regime. His Vodka is made in Latvia, which as you know, is a NATO member. So if you buy Stoli, you're actually pissing Putin off because he can't have Latvia. Not his.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well at least the sikh community can rest a little easier this time around.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: talkyournonsense: Are people really this dumb? Yes self, yes they are, and never forget it. I wonder what Carlin would think now?

I've been boycotting borscht since the I was 2 years old, I will continue to do so

/has nothing to do with Russia or wars mind you
//plenty to do with i don't need to throw up
///beets are some sort of cosmic punishment for humanity


Username doesn't appear to check out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't be bothered figuring out what to boycott evey time something happens so I just boycott the same thing each time: Corona beer.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do your research, people.


You must be new here.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: I can't be bothered figuring out what to boycott evey time something happens so I just boycott the same thing each time: Corona beer.


Boycott Frank Stallone.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ///beets are some sort of cosmic punishment for humanity


Just go outside and grab a handful of dirt.  It tastes pretty much the same and costs less than a beet.  No preparation needed.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that slideshows are Russian, so therefore I'm boycotting them.

/f*ck lifehacker
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: OK, so I understand if there's a misunderstanding on Stoli. But who the fark is boycotting Russian dressing?


People who read lifehacker.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Naido: [Fark user image 425x294]

Cheese. Should. Not. SQUEAK!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This morning I was wondering if sales of Russian Caravan tea would drop because of nonsense like this, despite the fact that it is a blend of Chinese teas.
 
v2micca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
More evidences that tribalism often overcomes basic logic.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have homemade Russian tea on my shelf (a mix of powdered tea, Crystal Light orange powder, lemonade powder, and cloves) and I have several Russian authors on my bookshelf along with Russian language textbooks. Where do I turn myself in?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ate a russian pickle and invaded my neighbors yard this morning. He's fighting back with a rake. Please help.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I'm boycotting Sting.
Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I checked the label last week and I was relieved to learn popov is made in Connecticut. I can still get a three day hangover for $6 while doing my patriotic duty.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks Lifehacker, that's 20 seconds of my life I won't get back. Really, Russian dressing and nesting dolls, that's all you could come up with for a pointless slideshow?
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.