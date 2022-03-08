 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Lifehacker)   The latest "you're doing it wrong" internet scold isn't so much that we're doing it wrong, it's that we're not using it to the full potential   (lifehacker.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Laundry, Dishwasher, Washing, Cleanliness, hair products, grand place, Hygiene, entire broom  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 7:50 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only buy dishwasher safe sex toys.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Only buy dishwasher safe sex toys.


Judging by your username, I'mma guess you've had some of yours rust.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ummm your kids toy from China may become part of your dishwasher.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tevas
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Only buy dishwasher safe sex toys.


Username checks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i've run all manner of things thru the dishwasher... when i rebuilt my vintage VW engine, i did the cam shaft, crank shaft, pistons, and conrods and they came out looking great.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here are the 9 things the articles lists that you are not cleaning in your dishwasher:

1. Broom and dustpan
2. Other cleaning tools
3. Range hood filter, grates, and drip pans
4. Light fixtures
5. Plastic toys
6. Sponges (and washcloths)
7. Bathroom items
8. Sports gear and footwear
9. Gardening tools

I have cleaned the gaskets around the edge of the door and the strainer at the bottom.  I don't know about anyone else, but my Bosch dishwasher doesn't have any of those other parts.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user image
FTFY LifeHacker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I put my bong in the dishwasher it makes it sparkle
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeeeeah, my detached testicles would be going in the dishwasher if Mrs. Henry caught me cleaning tools & engine parts in it.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Only buy dishwasher safe sex toys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I washed my underwear in there once.

I'd never seen so many angry women before.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Use a cold water setting if you're worried about any potential warping"

Which dishwashers have a cold setting? My dishwasher only has 1 water connection, and it's connected to hot water.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

It GOESin the dishwasher
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I used to know a pretty serious league bowler who would wash his bowling ball in the dishwasher.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mcmnky: "Use a cold water setting if you're worried about any potential warping"

Which dishwashers have a cold setting? My dishwasher only has 1 water connection, and it's connected to hot water.


Dishwashers have their own heaters in them.. you should hook it up to the cold.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nothing like mis-using a cleaning and sanitizing device for food related equipment and potentially contaminate your food related equipment because you too lazy to clean things properly by hand when necessary.

Thanks lazystupidhacker.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.