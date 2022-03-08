 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   They chose wisely   (kiro7.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, Rock music, Firearm, 1925, A&M Records, police report, location of the shooting, 1945  
•       •       •

2022 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers did an extensive check of the area

I'm calling bullshiat. This is SPD we're talking about. They showed up five hours after 911 was called and then let everyone know solving crimes is not their job.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Officers did an extensive check of the area

I'm calling bullshiat. This is SPD we're talking about. They showed up five hours after 911 was called and then let everyone know solving crimes is not their job.


Should have told them that there was a missing white girl.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's a joke, btw
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Karma Chameleon: Officers did an extensive check of the area

I'm calling bullshiat. This is SPD we're talking about. They showed up five hours after 911 was called and then let everyone know solving crimes is not their job.

Should have told them that there was a missing white girl.


:rolleyes:
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*points gun* You wanna die???
Uh, not really. No.
Oh....well....shiat.... have a good day then.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner. I bet americans feel so safe.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake or death?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds to me like the perpetrator of this potential active shooter situation was Canadian.

"Excuse me, but would you like to die?"
"No, thank you.  But you're very kind to ask!"
"Not at all.  I'm sorry to have bothered you   Have a pleasant day, then."
"Oh, it's no bother at all.  And you have a pleasant day, as well!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he didn't ask me, I might have been honest to him...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Cake or death?


Cake please.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone around asking "Have you met your personal Lord Jesus?"
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to die eventually but not right this moment
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, do you know what has two thumbs and shoots innocent people?
Blasty McBlasty wants to say hello to you
If they catch me, I'll tell them I said something funny first (bang)
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  The location of the shooting was not provided in the police report.

There was a time when we had an inquisitive public and pit-bull reporter would have found this the biggest part of the 'story'?   Now, what?  Everyone shrugs their shoulders and assumes it's probably for our own good, or someone was thinking of the children, and that someone decided we just don't need to know certain things.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Karma Chameleon: Officers did an extensive check of the area

I'm calling bullshiat. This is SPD we're talking about. They showed up five hours after 911 was called and then let everyone know solving crimes is not their job.

Should have told them that there was a missing white girl.


Still not their problem. Spd.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Should have gone around asking "Have you met your personal Lord Jesus?"


I would have asked, "Are you a member of Depeche Mode?"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm glad he didn't ask me, I might have been honest to him...


Username checks out.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Daer21: iheartscotch: Karma Chameleon: Officers did an extensive check of the area

I'm calling bullshiat. This is SPD we're talking about. They showed up five hours after 911 was called and then let everyone know solving crimes is not their job.

Should have told them that there was a missing white girl.

Still not their problem. Spd.


I got a knock on the door at 3 AM one morning, jump into clothes, find out it's a cop at my doorway. He tells me that someone smashed out a window and broke in to my car.

I look, yeah, window broken out, a bag stolen from the backseat.

"Do you want to file a police report?" the cop asked me.

"Would it accomplish anything?" I asked.

"No, not really," the cop said.

"Well, I guess not."

"Okay. Have a good day, then." The cop left.

Why the fark did he even wake me up at 3 AM for that?

(This was Eastside so Kirkland PD but it's the same goddamn thing)
 
crackwhore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
he's offering a service in the state with the 2nd highest suicide attempt rate out of the 33rd largest metropolitan areas in the US.

this man is a national hero.
 
biyaaatci
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Perhaps he was the lead singer of the Toadies doing an impromptu performance of their 1994 hit "Possum Kingdom."
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.