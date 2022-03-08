 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   To help deal with his emotions over his family's foster dog leaving, 6 year old Roman wrote letters to her future forever family telling them that "Maggie is the best dog you could ask for" & "loves cutelleyes & being loved". Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Snapped Edie doing this today. I guess she wanted to pay homage to an older meme:

The bed EXPLODED!!  I was lucky to survive!! 😁
 
Another night, another location for bar trivia.  This time a ten minute walk instead of half hour.  So my loss won't be so exhausting afterwards.
:-{D
:-{D
 
I wish I grew up with people around who cared like that. Not gonna lie...
 
puffy999: I wish I grew up with people around who cared like that. Not gonna lie...


((((((HUGS))))))


((((((HUGS))))))
 
puffy999: I wish I grew up with people around who cared like that. Not gonna lie...


Luckily you're here now!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Luckily you're here now!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I could never foster a pet I wouldn't give it up. I could never being a seeing eye dog foster because I think dogs on the couch is hilarious. Especially when they sit upright.

"Do you have angry birds???"

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Do you have angry birds???"
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Current foster Deuce with my oldest dog Gizmo.  Gizmo is his Lab instructor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because Emmett must have all the beds, even the Chihuahua sized ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
