Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(National Today)   March 8 is National Proofreading Day, so go out and celebate   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How apropos.  I'm currently proofreading a manuscript for a friend of mine, a short fantasy novel called 'Sympathy for the Living'..

I'm not sure, but I think I was a major factor in kicking off her fantasy world.  Quite some time back (late 80s), I had remarked that I was getting tired of fantasy worlds (Tolkien, Moorcock, and many others) that were all built around the trope that 'the old order passes'.  Magic is fading / has faded out of the world, and glory, majesty, and adventure were relegated to the past, etc, etc.

Why, I asked, wasn't anyone writing about worlds where things were just coming into being, where all of the wonder was now coming up to speed?  Be careful what you ask for...

What she's doing is *our world* - and what happened to it when Faerie came back into phase.  It was rarely pretty...  especially when horrors like 'Kostchei the Undying' showed up as The Risen Tsar, leading legions of Undead.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
HOTY, Subby! Well done!

Was a tech writer in a previous career

My go-to excuse for when I missed a typo was, "Oops. You'ld think a tech writer would have caught that."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I celebrate proofreading day at the end of every shift.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Style points for subby. That made me smile.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Way ahead of you, subby.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's bad is having a website that lets you preview and proofread your comments and you still post gibberish. At least it's authentic frontier gibberish.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when it is national keming day.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 22 years of marriage, this assignment is more like standard operating procedure.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby wins all the grins.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry subby, I was in Special Ed for English and Math, no ability to proofread others when I still make mistakes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why my Samsung tablet running Gboard and Fark's Android editor went beserk this morning.   Every word needed to be fixed.  A sentence was like running a gauntlet.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.


Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

pics.me.meView Full Size


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Subby, I celebate at least twice a day.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.

Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

[pics.me.me image 500x525]

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x526]

// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Dr Dreidel: IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.

Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

[pics.me.me image 500x525]

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x526]

// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those

[Fark user image 640x853]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


digitalsynopsis.comView Full Size


user-images.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Proofreading day..  lol
My autocorrect would like to speak to the manager. Lol
How often that fuqer changes words to something completely not even remotly close to what I was trying to type on me paired with my "never proofread before posting" mentality has led to some rather hilarious and tragic conversations.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was an Mass Communications major at the "harvard of the midwest", and we had what they call a "weeding out class" which was a copy writing and editing class which was taught by a former army cornel and editor of Stars and Stripes, and where by the entire semesters grade was based on editing a single 500 page manuscript and for each missed punctuation or to/too/two or spelling error etc you lost a full letter grade. The professor's son committed suicide that year that made him extra mean.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: HOTY, Subby! Well done!

Was a tech writer in a previous career

My go-to excuse for when I missed a typo was, "Oops. You'ld think a tech writer would have of caught that."


There, I proofread your response for you.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I was an Mass Communications major at the "harvard of the midwest", and we had what they call a "weeding out class" which was a copy writing and editing class which was taught by a former army cornel and editor of Stars and Stripes, and where by the entire semesters grade was based on editing a single 500 page manuscript and for each missed punctuation or to/too/two or spelling error etc you lost a full letter grade. The professor's son committed suicide that year that made him extra mean.


Is this post a proofreading assignment from that class?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.

Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

[pics.me.me image 500x525]

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x526]

// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those


boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel personally called out by this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.

Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

[pics.me.me image 500x525]

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x526]

// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those


I'm sorry. I'm all about kerning, but what's with the shirt? What was the kerning mishap? And the Pepsi one? Again, I don't see the kerning problem. In both cases, they just appear dirty. Is that the joke? They're just dirty? Otherwise, please tell me what the kerning/font mishaps were.

/I feel stupid
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: The Pope of Manwich Village: I was an Mass Communications major at the "harvard of the midwest", and we had what they call a "weeding out class" which was a copy writing and editing class which was taught by a former army cornel and editor of Stars and Stripes, and where by the entire semesters grade was based on editing a single 500 page manuscript and for each missed punctuation or to/too/two or spelling error etc you lost a full letter grade. The professor's son committed suicide that year that made him extra mean.

Is this post a proofreading assignment from that class?


Oh, because I forgot to indent the paragraph? Lol. Oops.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Dr Dreidel: IgG4: Let me know when it is national keming day.

Here's a little something to get you in the spirit of the day:

[pics.me.me image 500x525]

[static.boredpanda.com image 605x526]

// I'm sure there are some that aren't dirty
// but who cares about those

I'm sorry. I'm all about kerning, but what's with the shirt? What was the kerning mishap? And the Pepsi one? Again, I don't see the kerning problem. In both cases, they just appear dirty. Is that the joke? They're just dirty? Otherwise, please tell me what the kerning/font mishaps were.

/I feel stupid


No, they're both just font/placement problems. Which, fine, aren't "kerning" specifically (or at all). :P

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


// the first one is supposed to say "GYM hair don't care", the second I think was an errant 'a'
 
