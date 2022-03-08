 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(The Register)   Pirates of the Siberian   (theregister.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Russia, Copyright, Copyright infringement, Russian business publication Kommersant, foreign software, Copyright infringement of software, Council of Europe, software copyright violations  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are really doubling down on that Pariah State appellation.
 
Zenith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
like that won't bite them in the ass sooner rather then later
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, anyone who does that will find out that they cant sell a thing outside of russia before being taken to court for everything they own
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yo ho yo ho.....brrrrrrrr....
 
danvon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would they even bother with the theater of making it "legal"?
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You want trojans in your software Russia? Because taking the rules off like that just caused a thousand fingers to start putting them in all the programs you use and looking at social engineering methods for getting them right to your hard drives.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's all been window dressing until now anyway. Russia is as bad as china with IP violations.
 
thisispete
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's plenty of open source software if they need it and it would be much less demanding of the older machines they'll have. Ubuntu and LibreOffice would be more than adequate for most purposes.
 
koder [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russia is considering handing out licenses to use foreign software, database, and chip design patents, and legalizing software copyright violations, in response to sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.

Oh no those database patents. /o\
 
shamen123
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twenty years ago it would take a day or more to download one CD so the sellers in Russian subway/underpasses did a roaring pirate trade. Most people on the planet can download eight CD ROMs (a HD DVD, for example) in minutes. What exactly do they intend to pirate? It will be a domestic consumption market at best, which the western movie and software companies have already pulled out of. No great loss.

As for chip manufacturing .... They are joking right? Even their well funded top project (demanded by pooty!) to make their own x86 Chips in their own chip fan plants only can manage 28nm (generations ago) and they perform way worse than and/Intel 28nm did. Its like building a twelve year old supercar and putting a two litre lada engine in it
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will help their Military  Inventory database run on Access
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shamen123: Twenty years ago it would take a day or more to download one CD so the sellers in Russian subway/underpasses did a roaring pirate trade. Most people on the planet can download eight CD ROMs (a HD DVD, for example) in minutes. What exactly do they intend to pirate? It will be a domestic consumption market at best, which the western movie and software companies have already pulled out of. No great loss.

As for chip manufacturing .... They are joking right? Even their well funded top project (demanded by pooty!) to make their own x86 Chips in their own chip fan plants only can manage 28nm (generations ago) and they perform way worse than and/Intel 28nm did. Its like building a twelve year old supercar and putting a two litre lada engine in it


Russias Internet may very well be headed back to dialup.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'm sure this will help their Military  Inventory database run on Access


You misspelled FoxBase.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thisispete: There's plenty of open source software if they need it and it would be much less demanding of the older machines they'll have. Ubuntu and LibreOffice would be more than adequate for most purposes.


Russia will finally be the ones to bring Linux to the desktop! :-)
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.