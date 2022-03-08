 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cool: Amazing images reveal how 50 staff have defied Russian shelling to care for 4,000 residents of sanctuary in Kyiv. Cooler: An animal sanctuary   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it strange that it seems like people are more moved by heroism towards animals than people.
Is it because they are the truly innocent?
What about "women and children"?
Or even just children?
I'm guessing children in the war field are not that photogenic.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian soldiers murder volunteers helping starving animals near Kyiv
 
djloid2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it strange that it seems like people are more moved by heroism towards animals than people.
Is it because they are the truly innocent?
What about "women and children"?
Or even just children?
I'm guessing children in the war field are not that photogenic.


I was coming to say this. I love animals, and there's people I hate, but I'm most cases human life>animal life. I don't mean that in a grand environmental way. I mean, if it comes down to saving an animal or a human in a situation, I've gotta go with the person.... Unless it's Putin... Or Hitler... Or a YouTuber.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not crying YOU'RE crying
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I find it strange that it seems like people are more moved by heroism towards animals than people.
Is it because they are the truly innocent?
What about "women and children"?
Or even just children?
I'm guessing children in the war field are not that photogenic.


So you're not watching or reading the news then? There are people all around the world doing what they can to help the Ukrainian people. Countries opened their borders to them, people are providing food, shelter, transportation, money, etc. Hell, there are even more than 20K foreigners that went there to actually help them fight.

Not sure how much of a difference a handful of zookeepers would make either way. Both can be done.
 
