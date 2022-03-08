 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Feds sue maker of herbal tea for not curing Covid any better than a blacklight up one's ass   (arstechnica.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think anyone who buys a $60 bottle of tea which does nothing over a free shot with proven benefits deserves to get fleeced
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I think anyone who buys a $60 bottle of tea which does nothing over a free shot with proven benefits deserves to get fleeced


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: syrynxx: I think anyone who buys a $60 bottle of tea which does nothing over a free shot with proven benefits deserves to get fleeced

[Fark user image image 287x750]


Coffee made from cat shiat beans.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay, that's enough internet for today.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paid by the word.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: syrynxx: I think anyone who buys a $60 bottle of tea which does nothing over a free shot with proven benefits deserves to get fleeced

[Fark user image image 287x750]


Good to the last dropping
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erik-k: danielscissorhands: syrynxx: I think anyone who buys a $60 bottle of tea which does nothing over a free shot with proven benefits deserves to get fleeced

[Fark user image image 287x750]

Coffee made from cat shiat beans.

[Fark user image image 300x192]
Okay, that's enough internet for today.


Technically not cats. Apparently they are related to the mongoose.

And it's the world's most expensive coffee, for rich people who don't know what else to spend their money on.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why the FARK would anyone buy $60 snake oil soda off the Internet instead of believing decades of proven medical science?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Why the FARK would anyone buy $60 snake oil soda off the Internet instead of believing decades of proven medical science?


Yet people buy CBD.  Go figure.  (I have even seen people claim it cures Covid)
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Technically not cats. Apparently they are related to the mongoose.


Technically cats are mongoose, mongooses, mongeese? Regardless, all part of the weasel family.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm a maintenance technician in the herbal tea business these days.  Our product mostly tastes good, we mostly keep the nonsense claims on the box in the harmless-but-you're-a-farking-moron-if-you-believe-these-claims territory, and we all go home smelling good.

Sourcing and material quality are our biggest issues right now. When you're operating a machine that can make 350+ bags a minute having the ginger or chamomile be cut improperly or too "fluffy" can fark up everything.  We've been working over the last ten years to remove suppliers from our purchasing chain and work directly with farms and that's having a lot of good results.

No tea is going to make you immune to Covid unless it's arsenic tea. Then you're immune to everything, including cellular activity.
 
