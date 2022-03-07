 Skip to content
(Zillow)   For $1.25 million, you can have almost enough wine storage to make it through winter in Alaska   (zillow.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.25M in Alaska and I can still see my neighbors?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


Winters are long.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.

Winters are long.


And wine aged poorly is vinegar.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some days I think I would love to pick up and just move to a place like this.  Leave the rat race behind and get in touch with nature.  Then I remember that, in this case, I would have to live in the US.  Never mind...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy.  For that price you can live someplace nice.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm guessing the cat comes with the house?

If not, why the photo? Apart from the obvious reply that the internet IS cats.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soapstone AND granite countertops in the kitchen -please.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: So I'm guessing the cat comes with the house?

If not, why the photo? Apart from the obvious reply that the internet IS cats.


It appears to be a lynx, so yes, it likely comes with the house. As do the moose.
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's Hillside (East Anchorage on the Chugach mountains) pretty good price for the area - a little cluttered for my taste but I like it
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the gun safe?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which Russian billionaire is trying to unload this?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good place to ride out the apocalypse, especially with all that wine.
 
ocelot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bass fishing sucks and can't grow tomatoes...vs white Christmas....no
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could do without the fancy glass bathroom sinks. I'd want the main fireplace to be functional; no TV over it. Having a semi-tame lynx and calm moose would be nice to watch, but I'm sure Mr. Bear is lurking nearby.

Does the wine come with the house? I have a FB friend who posts pix of her meals 2-3 times a week, and there's always wine. At least one bottle, but sometimes 2 between her and her husband. I have little doubt both are "suburban" alcoholics.

We've seen a lot worse.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


You don't collect $20 bottles - at that price point it is unlikely to age well.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Septic, propane tank, and zero emergency services? Sign me up!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


$20? Did you, somehow, miss the price of the house?

I think you dropped a zero or two around here somewhere...
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


I love wine collecting - it is a huge part of what we do as a family.  My cellar holds about 700 bottles - I think there are about 500 there now - and I look forward to every time we bring one up to drink.  Just tonight, we were going through our 'ready to drink' list to see what would come up next.  I'm sure a bunch of them will outlive me, which bums me out, but I will enjoy every one I can.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Slatted chair expressionist art in #78?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


Ha! $20 a pop? Someone in that house isn't drinking $20 wine.

Also, that's a really nice house.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just noticed something about the Zillow listings in these remote locations. They don't picture or describe the natural gas tanks.

Also, you had one job, kitty.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: So I'm guessing the cat comes with the house?

If not, why the photo? Apart from the obvious reply that the internet IS cats.


Looks like a boob cat.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: $1.25M in Alaska and I can still see my neighbors?


Only the Russians.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All those angles "cool" in plan but make for absolutely crappy spaces. Don't hire a high school senior taking a drafting class to design your house. Ok, maybe a third year arch student who got dropped.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: $1.25M in Alaska and I can still see my neighbors?


That and laying a small framed, unhung, piece of art on that huge mantle. Neither are selling points,
But yeah. That kind of money, I don't want to hear any toilets flush, especially neighbors'
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EvilEgg: I never will understand wine collecting. That looks like about 500 bottles, at let's say $20 a pop. $10,000.


And when would you even drink a portion of it?  Even you hard-core farkers, how much wine can one person consume every day?
 
