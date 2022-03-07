 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Fark)   HEY, cats and kittens, it's your ROCKIN' Fark Gardening Thread comin' atcha for Tuesday March 8, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I built another hinged hoop lid for one of my raised beds over the weekend.

Got my first celery, beets, chard, and collards in the ground - just a 2' row of each for now.  With the covers in place, I should be past last frost date.  I'll plant another 2' row in 2 weeks.

I also started some more eggplants inside.  Followed the advice of soaking the seeds for several hours before planting; hope that will give a better germination rate.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I trimmed the onion seedlings and planted peppers and brassicas. My poly and aluminum kit greenhouse has taken another battering in the winter wind, despite added bracing. This spring it's getting a full wooden frame on both ends.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just listened to a pleasant man talk about seed saving for 45 minutes.

Growing a Successful Seed Saving Garden with Bob Wildfong
Youtube Fsx5I_jOnPM


Knew some already, learned more.

Itching to start. Darn Zone 5a!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I might want to get this book.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Another reason to grow tomatoes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
iheartcats.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather is getting warmer. New raised bed delivered. Some new seeds ordered.

I'm really looking forward to getting out in the garden but still a bunch of weeks of prep and indoor planting to do
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Seed order finally got here.  Time to get some starter pots going.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In our new house, I got a bunch of grass seed for my new fenced yard and native Midwest prairie mix for starting my little patch of prairie.  Now I just need to have the snow we got a day ago melt off again.

Also some wild strawberry roots just for giggles to see how they do in the tree line.

Got my mother in law some okra and sunflowers, but that's probably about it this year since we aren't even moved yet.
 
sojourner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cos lettuce and Pak Choi sowed just over three weeks ago, transplanted to modules just over one week ago, acclimatising in the cold frame. Got a row of multisown radishes looking happy enough. Onions overwintering have been thinned by attrition but should crop enough. Broad beans sown in November have all survived, a couple were second tries after seed failure so are behind, but they'll catch up. Realised too late that I've sown them where they will shade everything else. I'm growing on various tulips that for whatever reason didn't like the conditions I gave them last year and budded instead of flowering, leaving me many tiny bulbs. Some look ok, many have collapsed at the stem I guess through being too shallowly planted. Note to self, even tiny bulbs are happier planted deep.

Next on the agenda are beets, carrots and kale.
 
sojourner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plus Charlotte potatoes currently chitting, probably to be planted in 30L buckets this weekend.
 
munkkiniemi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
it's still freezing every night/ morning here,
but look who came to sit with us this week:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also one of the kids found "a pickle bulb" and was excited to plant this future  pickle tree: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*Canuckian looks outside at the snow on the ground & gets even more cabin-feverishly annoyed*
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: In our new house, I got a bunch of grass seed for my new fenced yard and native Midwest prairie mix for starting my little patch of prairie.  Now I just need to have the snow we got a day ago melt off again.

Also some wild strawberry roots just for giggles to see how they do in the tree line.

Got my mother in law some okra and sunflowers, but that's probably about it this year since we aren't even moved yet.


House I bought in 2019 has a nice prairie covering half of the back yard; neighbors on either side do it too.  Nearly zero maintenance, oodles of birds and butterflies, and it's quiet.  I can put a chair out on the wood-chip path and not know that I'm living 1 block off the main commuter road in town.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think I'll buy lettuce starts in a couple weeks or etc for my balcony garden, rather than doing seeds this year. I have a lot of bird visitors who would probably just eat the seeds. But my son lives in a ground floor apartment and he said he'd find out if I can do some container gardening next to his patio.

I long for a patio. Anyway, I thought I was the last person left who says, "Hey cats and kittens," so that's cool.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I still have branches laying around from last year I have to shred.

As soon as I get that done, I'll start prepping the garden for new grass. * I've been saying this for years! *
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I May Be Crazy But...: In our new house, I got a bunch of grass seed for my new fenced yard and native Midwest prairie mix for starting my little patch of prairie.  Now I just need to have the snow we got a day ago melt off again.

Also some wild strawberry roots just for giggles to see how they do in the tree line.

Got my mother in law some okra and sunflowers, but that's probably about it this year since we aren't even moved yet.

House I bought in 2019 has a nice prairie covering half of the back yard; neighbors on either side do it too.  Nearly zero maintenance, oodles of birds and butterflies, and it's quiet.  I can put a chair out on the wood-chip path and not know that I'm living 1 block off the main commuter road in town.


That sounds delightful.  We're hoping to get something like that.  If I can retire soon, I'm going to try beekeeping along with it.

Did you plant the prairie out was it there when you got the house?  I can spread seed, but I don't really know where to go from there other than crossing my fingers.
 
wademh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry to poison a nice gardening thread but ...

I've bought two 14" wide, 100 yard wide burlap rolls. I will be cutting them in about 18 inch lengths then sewing those into cylinders, folding up the bottom and sewing that shut --- very loose threads of twine. These are for grow bags.

My town has a giant compost heap for leaf, grass, brush and we can stop by and screen our own loam so I've got a neighbor to help me. We'll be getting a bunch of loam and adding some sand. We'll fill the bags and plant sunflowers.  I'm  not sure how just yet, but maybe I'll use tempera paint but I want to decorate the bags with some Ukrainian flag colors.

I'll be setting them out in my yard with a sign --- take one, support Ukraine. This are free, display prominently. Find a good charity and donate to aide Ukrainian refugees.

I encourage any and all of you to do something similar. If you are involved in a church or temple or some other organization, it's something you can do together. The sunflower is the Ukrainian flower. Go for it.

redriv.comView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It snowed a bunch over the weekend & this week most of the lows are in the single digits. Not even close to time to do anything yet.

However, I did notice that the goldfinches are just barely starting to show their bright yellow spring/summer colors. First "sign of spring" I've seen so far.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"HEY, cats and kittens, it's your ROCKIN' Fark Gardening Thread comin' atcha for Tuesday March 8, 2022"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not a gardener but wild day lilies and perwinkle are coming out gangbusters right now around my place. It's nice and reminds me life will go on regardless off all the horrible shiat going on
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
we started our garden last weekend in northeast TN. I finally got tired of fighting with flimsy trellis so this year I'm driving 2 rows of fence posts in the ground. Then attaching cattle panels to them to make 2 permanent rows of trellis. We already put our peas in the ground underneath where the trellis is going and will be starting about 50 jalapenos seeds inside this week. Lettuce, beets, and radishes will go into the ground April 1st.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.