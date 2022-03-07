 Skip to content
(CNN)   New report shows that dozens more Capitol Police officers were injured on January 6 than was previously known. Did these people receive no training at all on properly managing tour groups?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lots of people knew this.
But no one in the position of being able to PICK UP A farkING MICROPHONE AND STAND IN FRONT OF A farkING CAMERA SAID shiat ABOUT IT.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a farking great headline, subby. Subtle, biting, topical. 10/10
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clearly what's necessary is to take this police force that is immune from FOIA requests and give it more offices around the country.  THAT will make them more effective.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe your fellow officers shouldn't have been escorting the coup members in to the building, after they opened up barricades, thinking they were in on the coup attempt?

This is directly because of police culture that protects your own, instead of chases out the bad apples and reveals them for what they are.

Also, FTFA:
"Several respondents stated that the concern with optics was related to leadership's perception of the desires of Members of Congress," GAO added.

<Cagedoesntsay.jpg>

Advocate for arresting those responsible of the coup attempt. Even your bosses and fellow officers. Then maybe your sob story might actually be given serious consideration.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do Republicans hate cops so much?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they had training. Even ran some live drills a few months earlier

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh THOSE tourists! Yeah they were totally unprepared and unequipped to handle those kinds of tourists
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly subby has never seen an actual tour group in the wild. They are considerably less well-behaved than the Jan 6 insurrectionists.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Clearly subby has never seen an actual tour group in the wild. They are considerably less well-behaved than the Jan 6 insurrectionists.


That's because, if you are going to have peaceful, political discourse, you REALLY have to get your snark on. It's a very fine line between discourse, and rioting (in the world of politics).
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Previously, it was widely known that 80 officers were injured. I never saw this. I try to follow the news. I thought there were only about 6 injured. Maybe serious injuries vs a bruise?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Clearly subby has never seen an actual tour group in the wild. They are considerably less well-behaved than the Jan 6 insurrectionists.


Back in the early 90s, I interned for the DoD for a few summers.  Some of that time was at 400 Army Navy Drive (aka The Paperclip Building)

So a few times a day, I'd hike across South Parking to deliver mail.  And I came in at the metro entrance where the tour groups started.

And those were the most oblivious people in the world:

"You will want to take anything metal out of your pockets before going through the metal detectors"

(First guy goes through). *beeeeep*

"Sir, do you have any keys in your pocket?"
(Guy takes out his keys, tries again) *beeeeep*

"Sir, do you have any change in your pocket?"
(Guy pulls out his change, tries again) *beeeeep*

"Sir, could you please remove your belt"
(Guy removes belt, tries again)

(Next guy goes through) *beeeeep*

"Sir, do you have any keys in your pocket?"
(Guy takes out his keys, tries again) *beeeeep*

... repeat ad nauseum for the next 10 minutes.

/was using a military dependent ID, so had to go through the metal detectors, too
//filed the paperwork to get a temporary badge in 1993
///the year they added new metal detectors just for the tour groups
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
CNN running light on headlines this week

/fuq CNN
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: CNN running light on headlines this week

/fuq CNN


They can't just run this all week.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Despite what the name might suggest, Capitol Police don't get a lot of training in legitimate political discourse.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Oh they had training. Even ran some live drills a few months earlier

[Fark user image 425x239]

Oh THOSE tourists! Yeah they were totally unprepared and unequipped to handle those kinds of tourists


Yes, but the situations were as different as night and day...
 
