Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Twitter)   Fark.ru captured by Ukrainian agents and smuggled out of Eastern Europe   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 11:04 PM



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.


A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the war right there, subby.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wouldn't surprise me if it was actually Farkru.  His balls are so big the container would be ajar.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.


Put it behind the wheel. If it's a gopher it will drive angry.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discgolfguru: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.


A degu ate my babby!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Re-release fark.tv.ru

The Russians will capitulate by the end of that day.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No nuts, no FARK!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betta poke sum holes or that's a kill jar...
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

Put it behind the wheel. If it's a gopher it will drive angry.


This does feel like Groundhog Day.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice marmot.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discgolfguru: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.


That makes sense. It didn't look like a squirrel. I figured maybe their local squirrels could look a little weird, but I didn't see the tail it should have. Squirrels generally have a big fluffy tail.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's

a gopher dinner ..

FTFY
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: Nice marmot.


Too skinny, and paws are wimpy.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighwayBill: Nice marmot.


You're obviously not a golfer.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SET MY PEOPLE FREE! 🐿
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in Ukraine for an emergency meeting of the Massive Swinging Balls Society
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy couldn't get his pet out.

sangbadpratidin.inView Full Size


So he's still there.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcmnky: HighwayBill: Nice marmot.

You're obviously not a golfer.


Well, that's just like your opinion... man.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's all this about a squirrel?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russians have their top agents working on it.
"Must get moose and squirrel!"

comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of squirrel reference?

>click<

Sonuvabech!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x300]


thank you
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: discgolfguru: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.

That makes sense. It didn't look like a squirrel. I figured maybe their local squirrels could look a little weird, but I didn't see the tail it should have. Squirrels generally have a big fluffy tail.


Prairie dogs are squirrels.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: mongbiohazard: discgolfguru: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.

That makes sense. It didn't look like a squirrel. I figured maybe their local squirrels could look a little weird, but I didn't see the tail it should have. Squirrels generally have a big fluffy tail.

Prairie dogs are squirrels.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prairie_dog
Prairie dogs (genus Cynomys) are herbivorous burrowing rodents native to the grasslands of North America. The five species are: black-tailed, white-tailed, Gunnison's, Utah, and Mexican prairie dogs. They are a type of ground squirrel, found in North America.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: mongbiohazard: discgolfguru: discgolfguru: That's furk.ru. Pretty sure that's a gopher.

A quick goog says possibly a degu. Never heard of those. Not a squirrel, however.

That makes sense. It didn't look like a squirrel. I figured maybe their local squirrels could look a little weird, but I didn't see the tail it should have. Squirrels generally have a big fluffy tail.

Prairie dogs are squirrels.


Cool.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Poke some holes in the lid!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: This guy couldn't get his pet out.

[sangbadpratidin.in image 372x206]

So he's still there.


Fresh meat will become scarce in Ukraine soon. They seem to have no shortage of dead invaders, however. Quite a dilemma, yes?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

