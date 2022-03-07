 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune)   Texas students fight book bans by creating Banned Book Clubs and hope for the future   (texastribune.org) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oooh. The Jesus SWAT teams are going to be all over that!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So proud of these kiddos.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congratulations Texas "conservatives." You managed to get teenagers interested in reading books. Books that represent things you don't like. You played yourselves.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 212x268]


I would feel like a dork wearing that kit to an active war zone, let alone whatever bakery or Subway this is.

Unless you are Agent 47 or John Wick, if you feel the need to tote multiple handguns, just get a rifle.

I mean, please don't, but you get my point.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Squik2: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Doctor House is going to beat up that kid on the bottom right.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, none of the students who need to be in Banned Book Club will be the ones actually in Banned Book Club.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Articles like this remind you that there are actual decent human beings living in Texas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I would feel like a dork wearing that kit to an active war zone, let alone whatever bakery or Subway this is.


You never know when one of those terrifying young colored hoodlums "of color" are going to run off with your $1.19 bag of baked Lay's and have to pay with their life
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How To Piass Off The Fark Liberal Segment:

The most banned book in American History is Atlas Shrugged.(And if anybody got that John Galt shifts from pragmatic hero to idealist villain 2/3 through; he starts on his back, letting The Man (Hey, this is where it comes from, people.) walk all over him, and then to sitting, thinking, and finally standing and then... Auto-cack.)
 
