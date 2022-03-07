 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Do they transform into vehicles or humanoid robots?   (soranews24.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Kyoto, Shinto, Future, Temple in Jerusalem, main gate, Sanskrit, lion-dogs, komainu standing guard  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those new Pokemon look vicious.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I also have seen Ghostbusters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They transform into tentacles.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have this strange urge to go there and put lipstick on it's booty
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If so, can we send them to Ukraine?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I also have seen Ghostbusters.

[Fark user image image 850x510]


Except in the anime version, there are five, and they combine into the Destructor form of Gozer.
 
