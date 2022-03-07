 Skip to content
(Religion News Service)   Meet a group of atheists who are removing illegally placed religious signage from the streets of Los Angeles. They are truly doing... um...random chance's work   (religionnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is good work, I personally admire these folks.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You can say, "god's Work." First, it's funny and ironical in this context. Secondly, many of us atheists use the word "god," to refer to the force of nature and physics, a la Stephen Hawking and Einstein.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: This is good work, I personally admire these folks.


But, if they were real true Atheists, wouldn't they just not give a shiate?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ehh, either make sure every religion has the opportunity to put stuff up, or tear it all down.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Lambskincoat: This is good work, I personally admire these folks.

But, if they were real true Atheists, wouldn't they just not give a shiate?


No, that is an Apatheist.

Atheist: I don't believe.
Agnostic: I don't know.
Apatheist: I don't care.

Although as an Apatheist myself, I still believe in a secular society.  Unfortunately it is extremely difficult to remove the intertwinings of the debate of religious belief into everything else these days.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dletter: SpaceMonkey-66: Lambskincoat: This is good work, I personally admire these folks.

But, if they were real true Atheists, wouldn't they just not give a shiate?

No, that is an Apatheist.

Atheist: I don't believe.
Agnostic: I don't know.
Apatheist: I don't care.

Although as an Apatheist myself, I still believe in a secular society.  Unfortunately it is extremely difficult to remove the intertwinings of the debate of religious belief into everything else these days.


Learned something new today, thanks for not getting out the flamethrower. 👍👍👍👍🕉
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Lambskincoat: This is good work, I personally admire these folks.

But, if they were real true Atheists, wouldn't they just not give a shiate?


Paradoxofintolerance.jpg
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RAmen.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meehaw: You can say, "god's Work." First, it's funny and ironical in this context. Secondly, many of us atheists use the word "god," to refer to the force of nature and physics, a la Stephen Hawking and Einstein.


the words god and jesus are embedded in the lexicon, independently of their religious connotation.  when I realise I've run out of tonic and it's past 11 so I'd have to walk all the way to costcutter, I'd be at a loss if I couldn't say  ςσձDმՊΠιτ !
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, are they just taking down illegal religion signs or every illegal posted sign they see?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kermit the forg: So, are they just taking down illegal religion signs or every illegal posted sign they see?


You won't believe this, but the answer is in the article!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next do the garage sale signs please!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Signs - The Five Man Electrical Band 1971
Youtube c9lh7lqZojc
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...and then they sell the signs back to the religious fundamentalists and make a tidy profit.

j/k

Good on 'em.

If 'God' is all powerful and everywhere, why does he need a cheer squad?
 
englaja
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Lambskincoat: This is good work, I personally admire these folks.

But, if they were real true Atheists, wouldn't they just not give a shiate?


No, those are apatheists. They're the ones who just don't give a shiat
Agnostics just can't believe this shiat, athiests just don't believe this shiat.
 
