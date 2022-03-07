 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Another day, another school shooting - Iowa edition   (kcrg.com) divider line
    DES MOINES, Des Moines, Iowa, Des Moines police, critical condition, High school, Iowa, High School Musical, teens  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teaching current events is getting out of hand
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Des Moines Fire took the victims Wow.  What kind of gunfire is Des Moines...  to separate hospitals

I need sleep
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finally getting back to normal
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Covid is definitely over
 
berylman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know 'Murica is farked up when you read "1 dead. 2 critically injured" and think well that's not TOO bad relatively
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Are the guns ok?


They will always be ok.  Children, citizens, women in abusive relationships, black guys out for a jog, me after I anger someone in traffic, not so much.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was surprised to hear about an Iowa drive by but when I looked into it des Moines is a rough city. Shows what I know.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.

THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS!

Red state problem. Kick out the Republicans if you want changes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not that long ago this would have had a news flash tag and 500+ posts. Just another day now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably due to the presence of a pool table in their community.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Not that long ago this would have had a news flash tag and 500+ posts. Just another day now.


I mean you have to admit there's a difference between a "school shooting" and a shooting that just happens to happen at a school.

/God, I love this country
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You find the cost of freedom buried in the ground.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tabletop: I was surprised to hear about an Iowa drive by but when I looked into it des Moines is a rough city. Shows what I know.


Not really. Des Moines East High is right on the border of the part of town that isn't where you want to be after dark, but even then, those borders tend to move over time and are somewhat permeable. Crime here is definitely not as bad as it was 30 years ago, but even that took a back back seat to Detroit or Compton.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good teens with guns?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, Biden did promise a return to normality, so...
 
