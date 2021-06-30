 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oh, you're into Doomsday Prepping? That's cool, that's cool. I was into Doomsday Prepping, too, back before it got so mainstream. I'm doing much more obscure sorts of prepping now, you probably haven't heard of them   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I'm ready

[Fark user image 425x637]


This is the way
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope everyone enjoys their potato soup buckets after the nuclear winter starts.

I hope I'll be dead.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I shall emerge from my bunker and lay waste to everything in my path. This is my dream
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this the line where i can buy those modular gas cans to strap all over my lifted $70k jeep i tore the doors and fenders off of to make my thin blue line stickers more prominent? I did the math and the extra gas cans give me 15 extra gallons and I only use 14 gallons per tank carting them around on my daily commute with my gas tank always about 1/8th full so I am ahead about a gallon.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: And is the community built on an ethos of "survival of the fittest" accessible to all?

Pretty sure its based on too many viewings of The Road Warrior and the fantasy that they will all be Lord Humongus in their little corner of the wasteland.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rudemix: Is this the line where i can buy those modular gas cans to strap all over my lifted $70k jeep i tore the doors and fenders off of to make my thin blue line stickers more prominent? I did the math and the extra gas cans give me 15 extra gallons and I only use 14 gallons per tank carting them around on my daily commute with my gas tank always about 1/8th full so I am ahead about a gallon.


I'll be sure to grenade you first.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's funny because it's those exact prepper personality types who cause all the shiat in the first place.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, all my relatives thought we were nuts. Not so much now. We had too much toilet paper and wipes before it was cool.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why not just watch Protect and Surviveagain?

I have not been seriously tempted to "prep," even now. There's really no point.

A nuclear war with Russia that directly affects my country (Canada) would be on a scale likely to destroy industrial civilization at minimum, and possibly do for intelligent life on Earth. Nothing worth eating will grow in a nuclear winter.

Not to mention I live in the capital of a NATO country. I'll be one of the first to go.

There is only one way to hedge against nuclear war. Invest in anything likely to stop it from happening at all.

The million US dollars some oligarch put on the head of Vladimir Putin sounds like a better investment than however many tins of beans it could ever buy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Earthen: [Fark user image 300x168]

I hope everyone enjoys their potato soup buckets after the nuclear winter starts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hopped on one of the prepping/survivalist boards to look at their take on emergency radios.  There was a thread started by a prepper living a bit outside of Kyiv to talk about what he's experiencing, let others in that circle learn what actually happens in that kind of scenario (from a prepper side), and ask questions.  It's actually pretty interesting.  And sobering.
 
Birnone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's next, bringing back Soldier of Fortune magazine? They still make magazines, right?
 
Alebak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While basic disaster readiness, like some stores water, a first aid kit, and a little extra "just in case" food is good, recommended even, full of "prepping" is living with the expectation of "I fully expect things to irreversibly go to shiat in my life time, I'm just waiting to say 'I told you so'".

That sort of thinking going widespread is not a sign of a stable or healthy society, and it goes without saying that a lot of the prepper "culture" revolves around the idea that they'll be the bandit warlords post collapse. Not great.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Birnone: What's next, bringing back Soldier of Fortune magazine? They still make magazines, right?


No, only clips.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Birnone: What's next, bringing back Soldier of Fortune magazine? They still make magazines, right?


I think they call them clips now.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Birnone: What's next, bringing back Soldier of Fortune magazine? They still make magazines, right?

No, only clips.


So close....
 
strutin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to have some things squirreled away (maybe not for "doomsday", but for at least a much longer than normal power outage or earthquake - basically camping stuff, basics like food & fuel for a month, plus other things that would keep us alive until  )

I've since come to the conclusion that if the end of the world happens and I'm still alive I'll only want one thing.

This:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I picked up 20 pounds of pork loin and 30 pounds of flour over the weekend.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I shall emerge from my bunker and lay waste to everything in my path. This is my dream


I'd like to see Spain.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know that I'm supposed to wait until Armageddon to eat this powdered soup, but it's so darn tasty I can't help myself!  I'm down to only 47 gallons of these plastic soup pails....will that be enough, or should I get more?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like to think if the shiat hits the fan, I can just bop over to Montana with the kids and have a place waiting for me at the family compound - with pinochle, food, water, beer and protection - but, then I remember that it's about 5 miles from a US Minuteman III missile farm.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The few prepper whackadoos I know always have only one problem unsolved.  Where are they going to go with all that stuff that won't fit in their vehicle?  They have a mountain of toilet paper, food for years, a pyramid of 5 gallon water jugs, and drive a Civic.  I just don't get it.

I have a bug out plan for grabbing important papers, kids grabbing pets and pet food, a small kit that's always in the car with dried foods and some small water bottles that get rotated.  We'll hopefully just drive away from the tornado that is bearing down on our house and rebuild later.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I picked up 20 pounds of pork loin and 30 pounds of flour over the weekend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been spending the past 20 or so years saving very obscure fetish porn on multiple drives and in multiple locations in preparation for the eventual collapse of the internet.  I'm doing my part!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For me thats called buying a extra loaf of bread.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The few prepper whackadoos I know always have only one problem unsolved.  Where are they going to go with all that stuff that won't fit in their vehicle?  They have a mountain of toilet paper, food for years, a pyramid of 5 gallon water jugs, and drive a Civic.  I just don't get it.

I have a bug out plan for grabbing important papers, kids grabbing pets and pet food, a small kit that's always in the car with dried foods and some small water bottles that get rotated.  We'll hopefully just drive away from the tornado that is bearing down on our house and rebuild later.


I watched every episode of Doomsday Preppers on Nat Geo a few years ago. There was one family that lived in Austin or Houston, can't remember. Anyway his bugout bunker was a 6 HOUR drive away in west Texas.
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm into Boyscout style prepping, as in be prepared.  I'm not into the post-apocalyptic last of mankind fantasy prepper thing, if the nukes start flying I might just drive into the city to make sure I get vaporized because I have no desire to eek out a tough existence.  I might have spent about 2 years of my life so far in a tent, but that was by choice and when I chose to do so, having it be a way of life is not something I look forward to.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Us," a place for us. Uncle Jerry would probably not leave my kids out in the nuclear wasteland.

Probably.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody should have more than a day or two of starbucks coffee in reserve.  You have to keep the engine of the economy turning, for the elites.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So Prepping sky rocketed just as the pandemic shutdowns kicked in.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The few prepper whackadoos I know always have only one problem unsolved.  Where are they going to go with all that stuff that won't fit in their vehicle?  They have a mountain of toilet paper, food for years, a pyramid of 5 gallon water jugs, and drive a Civic.  I just don't get it.

I have a bug out plan for grabbing important papers, kids grabbing pets and pet food, a small kit that's always in the car with dried foods and some small water bottles that get rotated.  We'll hopefully just drive away from the tornado that is bearing down on our house and rebuild later.



The weirdos you mentioned are prepping for the end of the world as we know it, i.e. Mad Max times. They probably aren't going anywhere so they don't need to worry about transporting a ton of stuff.

You're preparing for something that might happen, like a tornado, where you need to GTFO and be self-reliant for the short term. This is a practical - and responsible - thing to do.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah no thanks, just make sure an ICBM hits me first.
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Wouldn't you like to be a Prepper too?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pedal Pedal: Yeah no thanks, just make sure an ICBM hits me first.


This. I would rather just be taken out in the first wave than struggle to live in a wasteland.
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Getting some extra food, water and other rations right now would seem to make sense.  Making a bugout bag and evac plan does as well.  I already have a bugout bag and an evac plan, but spent a few extra bucks on food in case the Russians go after the power grid with their army of hackers, which are probably more competent than their actual army.  Nuclear war is unlikely, the Russians going after utilities seems much more likely.

Spending $1000's on food and other stuff preparing for the end of the world only makes sense if a) you're rich and you are not sacrificing the present and a future that is much more likely than the end of the world, and b) you have a community for the end of the world.  If you're just some person, or a family or two, you're likely just wasting money stocking up for other people who will kill you for a klondike bar.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: Pedal Pedal: Yeah no thanks, just make sure an ICBM hits me first.

This. I would rather just be taken out in the first wave than struggle to live in a wasteland.


Cazadores are depending upon you, Vault Dweller, to die in the desert so that they can feed on your corpse.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've got a month or three of food, an extra can opener, extra bottle opener, some seeds, and water filters. I'd like to think shiat won't hit the fan, but at least the wife and I can hunker down for a bit if need be. I may need to set aside a bottle of apocalypse whiskey and keep some extra bud on hand to help while away the hours of staying indoors and reading.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm into utopia prepping myself...

I plan for a time when there's universal income, no work, health care cures for cancer, heart disease, sitting-on-your-ass-itis, etc.

So far so good.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Obituary Birthday: Pedal Pedal: Yeah no thanks, just make sure an ICBM hits me first.

This. I would rather just be taken out in the first wave than struggle to live in a wasteland.

Cazadores are depending upon you, Vault Dweller, to die in the desert so that they can feed on your corpse.


Cazadores... how cute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: rudemix: Is this the line where i can buy those modular gas cans to strap all over my lifted $70k jeep i tore the doors and fenders off of to make my thin blue line stickers more prominent? I did the math and the extra gas cans give me 15 extra gallons and I only use 14 gallons per tank carting them around on my daily commute with my gas tank always about 1/8th full so I am ahead about a gallon.

I'll be sure to grenade you first.


I don't doubt it. Just as i don't doubt most of you types bought all that garbage behind some rambo-esque masturbatory fantasies about killing people you dislike more than you bought them for any realistic reasons. Just as I doubt most of you bought that combat cosplay cottage industry tacti-cool bullshiat to not use it. Though murder being your Weeners to a pop-off comment on the internet probably proves I am wrong in my thoughts and you are totally sane and not some death-fetishist.
 
