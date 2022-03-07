 Skip to content
(NBC DFW) Hero Probably the only time you'll ever see the words 'NFT' and 'asswipe' earn this tag   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice tag
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ahh... so they said they'd donate 70% and instead donated 20% which was 90,000 to buy already defaulted on debt "worth" 7,000,000?

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...
 
jman144
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bravo, subbaroonie
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How f*cked up is our medical system that $7,000,000 in medical bills is actually worth $91,000 to the providers.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How very Metroplexual
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Ahh... so they said they'd donate 70% and instead donated 20% which was 90,000 to buy already defaulted on debt "worth" 7,000,000?

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...


They said they'd donate 70% to charity. They donated 20% to THIS charity.

/and 16.5% apiece to Bitcoin and Giveth, dunno about the remaining 15%
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Ahh... so they said they'd donate 70% and instead donated 20% which was 90,000 to buy already defaulted on debt "worth" 7,000,000?

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...


Fitting handle
I'm a little amazed thay today's the day I learned I could be buying debt bundles for pennies in the dollar ($7M/91K ~=77 fold markup).
There should be more charities where the whole mechanism is converting donations to bulk college loan debt bundle purchases that are then forgiven outright.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

*69%
*Gitcoin
*14%

/*sigh*

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...

They said they'd donate 70% to charity. They donated 20% to THIS charity.

/and 16.5% apiece to Bitcoin and Giveth, dunno about the remaining 15%


*69%
*Gitcoin
*14%

/*sigh*
 
rjsjayhawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Caveat: only works that way with practically uncollectible debt that they've already given up on

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...

Fitting handle
I'm a little amazed thay today's the day I learned I could be buying debt bundles for pennies in the dollar ($7M/91K ~=77 fold markup).
There should be more charities where the whole mechanism is converting donations to bulk college loan debt bundle purchases that are then forgiven outright.


Caveat: only works that way with practically uncollectible debt that they've already given up on
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sasha's Dirty Pictures: Do you even grift bro: Ahh... so they said they'd donate 70% and instead donated 20% which was 90,000 to buy already defaulted on debt "worth" 7,000,000?

So this developer walked away with 360,000 and donated 90,000 after saying he'd donate 315,000 out of 450,000?

I mean... still better than most of the people selling NFTs I guess...

Fitting handle
I'm a little amazed thay today's the day I learned I could be buying debt bundles for pennies in the dollar ($7M/91K ~=77 fold markup).
There should be more charities where the whole mechanism is converting donations to bulk college loan debt bundle purchases that are then forgiven outright.


https://coda.io/@bob/debt-buyer

That's a good idea. Rather than collecting money to settle student debt, you can just purchase the debt from someone, thus managing to be able to forgive a lot more.

Link goes to someone who mentions being able to purchase pay day loans, without thinking this makes him sound like a sleazeball.
 
