Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(UPI)   Scuza me, I was just wanting some Focaccia for my pic-a-nic basket   (upi.com) divider line
8
369 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 7:14 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So much classier those bears in Italy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it roar w/ its paws?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Itsa me, Beario
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it's a problem, I'll go ahead and take it. She'll make a fine a sled animal.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YOU CANNOT PETITION THE LORD WITH PRAYER!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thudfark: Itsa me, Beario


I don't know why, but that gave me a giggle fit.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Right focaccia.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Thudfark: Itsa me, Beario

I don't know why, but that gave me a giggle fit.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
