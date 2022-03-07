 Skip to content
(Teen Vogue)   Social media filters are changing how young people see themselves. Nothing boosts confidence like a well-placed rat snoot and bunny ears   (teenvogue.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Sociology, Black people, White people, social media, young people, Beauty, Human skin color, social media filters  
•       •       •

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thankfully, I'm not a cat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I noticed a year or more ago that young ladies are applying their makeup to duplicate filter effects.

Meh.  Every generation has its look.

Gen Z's just happens to be "Uncanny Valley."
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've always been amused at other people's avatars on Second Life.  And usually disturbed by mine.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a guy that only really uses Instagram to post pictures of my cats and the scenic landscapes I run across now and again, I check it daily to see what my friends and some media sources are posting, but it's not a big part of my life.

That said, I do wonder about Instagram for young folks.

Don't get me wrong, there have always been beautiful people. Since the dawn of industrialization, advances in media have only made it easier to see beautiful people.

"Oh look, newspapers with ads with beautiful people."

"Oh look, movies make it easier to see beautiful people."

"Oh look, TV is beaming beautiful people into a little screen in our house."

And so on.

But at each of those steps, those beautiful people still felt distant. You knew movies and TV were curating things to show you the most beautiful people, but other than maybe when Playboy did a "girls of whatever college conference happens to be close to you" edition, there was kind of a difference between the beautiful people you saw and the people around you.

The thing about Instagram and TikTok is it can make you feel like everyone is beautiful if you just let them suggest posts for you after you look at one or two model's pictures. I was stunned how many other Instagram models got suggested for me after I clicked on one Paulina Gretzky pictureonce.

Thing is, a lot of so-called influencers aren't in some far-off Hollywood production. Instead, they're in their tiny apartment that looks like yours, only containing a person with perfect hair and yoga pants hitting dance moves one after another after another. They're in a setting that looks just like yours, only they're gorgeous.

Now yeah, they're beautiful people from everywhere around the world, not just your neighborhood. But I still wonder if the one-after-another-after-another thing with indistinguishable locations and no glimpse into the rest of their lives can give impressionable minds the feeling there are just so many regular people out there such that a lot of kids might start to think, "Gosh, everybody in the world looks better than me and/or is much more talented than me. I must be really ugly and dumb."

The other thing about all of it is I feel like it puts such an emphasis on vanity and narcissism and de-emphasizes anything more than pithy, short, catchy, punchy statements in terms of actual thoughts and words. As I think you can tell from this post, I tend to think, be and appreciate people who are more thorough.

I dunno. While I do like me some social media, I'm kinda glad I'm one of those "old millennials" that was raised in one of the last generations before the Internet took a big-time hold. As a guy who tries to be more substance than style, I think I would have struggled more with how folks interact now - online dating, selfie culture, et al. - than I did then. And I'm not even saying I did great then, either.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have you tried beating them, mercilessly?

/beating them mercilessly always does the trick
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image image 850x478]


/me swipes right on the Jellicl app
 
ieerto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remain optimistic that today's snap filters are tomorrow's parachute pants and macarena
 
