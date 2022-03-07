 Skip to content
(Northwest Arkansas News)   Arkansas Dept of Corrections releases man 10 years early, he's free and stays out of trouble for 3 years, and now the court has to decide whether to send him back to prison
    More: Amusing, Criminal law, Parole, Prison, Crime, chief public defender Jay Saxton, Darius Collier, Arkansas Department of Corrections, deputy prosecutor Thomas Gean  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoulda hired Bob Kraft's attonreys.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(checks pic)

Oh, he's going back.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: (checks pic)

Oh, he's going back.


But I've been assured that once you go black...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends whether the object is rehabilitation or simply punishment.  Yep, he's going back.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary tag still In the clink?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn dude. Wtf. Get a passport and gtfo before they figure out what happened???
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Scary tag still In the clink?


Scary tag is still waiting to hear back from the Arkansas Department of Corrections on their parole status.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kind of farked up in the first place.  Basically, he got ten years for acting like an Uber driver.  (Yeah, yeah, there's more to it than that, but it really boils down to that.)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ah no. You see I'm actually supposed to be getting 'out' of prison"

"...You're in the wrong line, stupid"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: (checks pic)

Oh, he's going back.


Not in Pennsylvania and not Bill Cosby?

Yeah, he's going back.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Basically, he got ten years for acting like an Uber driver.


for an underage prostitute 

/it's creepy to shill for pimps
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing this was Benton County, Arkansas, and not just Benton, Arkansas. If it was the latter, I assume the cops would have just taken the 17 year old and trafficked her themselves.

/Cops in Benton (well, all of Saline County, really) are kinda notorious for selling drugs that never quite made it to the evidence locker
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only should he go back to prison *immediately*, he needs to pay the state back those 3 years he missed, with interest. So 10 years, plus another 1.5 to make up for skipping out on the time owed to society.
This is about sending a message, people.  A message that *checks link* giving rides to prostitutes will NOT be tolerated.
Think how much rehabilitation he can get in those 11.5 years.  Sure the state makes a little money off him by paying him 10ths of a cent on the dollar for what is basically modern day slave labor. But think how much good he will do by picking up trash or printing license plates for 20 cents an hour.
Let the punishment fit the crime I say. If he wanted to get released after a year and a half, he should have committed a less serious crime.  Like scamming old people out of their life savings in a Ponzi scheme, while being white. Unlike giving a lift to a hooker, that's a victimless crime.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's apply the standard cop or prosecutor test for this.

i.redd.itView Full Size


Yep, they're sending him back.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is way way more to this than we are being told.

Yeah he was the driver. My money is on the law side wanting him to tell and testify all about the operation he worked for. He didn't so he got jail to think about changing his mind. That didn't end up working so they just upped the time to a decade.

Are they going to send him back? *checks photo* poor guy. Ten years for playing taxi to some big fish operation
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shamen123: There is way way more to this than we are being told.

Yeah he was the driver. My money is on the law side wanting him to tell and testify all about the operation he worked for. He didn't so he got jail to think about changing his mind. That didn't end up working so they just upped the time to a decade.


You just described what I assume was going on with the last drug sale case that I was on jury duty.

A guy arrested for selling 0.4 grams of heroin to a controlled buyer and his charges were only filed like 22 months after his initial arrest. In the video of him being interrogated he was asked by police to work with him and he agreed to do so to make the charge go away. So I assumed something went wrong and he couldn't or wouldn't deliver what police wanted. I don't like my local criminal justice system jerking people around so I was going to go the route of jury nullification and acquit, because they weren't telling me all of what was going on in the intervening time period. Disappointingly, I was the alternate juror so I didn't get to deliberate and make a hung jury.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm legit. No snark. On the fence about this. On one hand...a flaw in the system let him bypass it, who wouldn't take advantage of that. Right or wrong? I'd walk away. Even knowing I hadn't fulfilled the terms of the sentence. On the other hand? 3 yrs out, owns his own business? Ostensibly a taxpayer, employer, contributing to society? If the latter is completely true, I'd posit that he has been rehabilitated. That should be the goal. Not punishment for punishments sake. If it's all true. I'm fine with "Time Served". If it's not? Back to finish your term. Ooopsies!
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should let him be (with one restriction)

I can't remember the details, but there was some dude way back when that was supposed to show up for his prison sentence. He just..... didn't

It wasn't until over a decade later (maybe even more) that it was discovered, but by then the man had turned his life around and was an outstanding member of his community

The judge dropped all charges against him and let him be

Sounds like the same kind of case here. Three years may make some people nervous, so I'd be willing to split the difference and place him "under advisement" meaning if he screwed up again within a certain time frame his original sentence would be reinstated

But I think having him go back to prison would do more harm than good here
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fayetteville man released from prison without completing his sentence"

Did he miss his period?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't do anything that horrible, hasn't re-offended in three years, and now owns his own business? Seems like letting him get on with his life is the pretty clear answer.
 
Mikey Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, a huge swath of this country is pro-punishment, especially in the red states where this happened, so I don't think the guy has a chance.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Not only should he go back to prison *immediately*, he needs to pay the state back those 3 years he missed, with interest. So 10 years, plus another 1.5 to make up for skipping out on the time owed to society.
This is about sending a message, people.  A message that *checks link* giving rides to prostitutes will NOT be tolerated.
Think how much rehabilitation he can get in those 11.5 years.  Sure the state makes a little money off him by paying him 10ths of a cent on the dollar for what is basically modern day slave labor. But think how much good he will do by picking up trash or printing license plates for 20 cents an hour.
Let the punishment fit the crime I say. If he wanted to get released after a year and a half, he should have committed a less serious crime.  Like scamming old people out of their life savings in a Ponzi scheme, while being white. Unlike giving a lift to a hooker, that's a victimless crime.


Involved with human trafficking of minors doesn't sound like 'cab driver' to me. He didn't make a deal for whatever reason, retribution probably, so they threw the book at him. 4 years in and probation if he was such small fry seems more reasonable though.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's draw out a detail here.  This is all from an event in 2014.  He's 25 now.  He was at best 18.  More likely 17.  17 year old's are morons. God knows I was.  Would I have made this decision?  Probably not but I made plenty others.

He didn't attack anyone.  He didn't rape anyone.  He didn't manipulate anyone.  He didn't rob anyone. He gave a ride (yes for money) to another 17 year old.  That sex offender is going to follow him for the rest of his life.  He's been staying out of trouble for two years.  Leave the kid alone.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He failed to be a source of revenue for the system, so of course he should get double triple life.
 
shamen123
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: shamen123: There is way way more to this than we are being told.

Yeah he was the driver. My money is on the law side wanting him to tell and testify all about the operation he worked for. He didn't so he got jail to think about changing his mind. That didn't end up working so they just upped the time to a decade.

You just described what I assume was going on with the last drug sale case that I was on jury duty.

A guy arrested for selling 0.4 grams of heroin to a controlled buyer and his charges were only filed like 22 months after his initial arrest. In the video of him being interrogated he was asked by police to work with him and he agreed to do so to make the charge go away. So I assumed something went wrong and he couldn't or wouldn't deliver what police wanted. I don't like my local criminal justice system jerking people around so I was going to go the route of jury nullification and acquit, because they weren't telling me all of what was going on in the intervening time period. Disappointingly, I was the alternate juror so I didn't get to deliberate and make a hung jury.


Its just how it works. The ongoing fight of crime vs law and law will use any leverage it can to get a foot hold.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does tfa even include the charges he was found guilty of?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: That's kind of farked up in the first place.  Basically, he got ten years for acting like an Uber driver.  (Yeah, yeah, there's more to it than that, but it really boils down to that.)


Yeah, the original offense has my brow seriously furrowed.

The girl paid him to drop her off at a hotel. She gets arrested in a prosecution sting and now he has a sex trafficking/pimping charge and has to register as a sex offender. That's absolutely bananas outcome from dropping off a girl at a hotel, if that was all if his part and that is true.

Jesus Christ! Imagine having to tell a visiting guest "Sorry friend, but you're taking an Uber back to your craphole hotel. They might think I'm your pimp. I don't know what you do in your spare time when I'm not around."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Amusing tag?! There's not a damn thing amusing about this, I'm worried for the guy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Yeah, the original offense has my brow seriously furrowed.


Well, let's look at some dates from the article.

The case stems from an arrest Oct. 24, 2014

OK, that's about 7.5 years ago.

He pleaded guilty in January 2017

WOW, he was arrested Oct 2014 and it took until Jan 2017 to get his case to an (almost) ending point?! That's 27 months. It took over TWO YEARS to resolve this case?

What do you want to bet he was held in jail the entire time? What do you want to bet that he spent TWO FARKING YEARS in jail because he couldn't make bail, and his guilty plea was to get out with a 4-month sentence (probably already served)?
 
