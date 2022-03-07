 Skip to content
(CNN)   Petroleum leak from US Navy fuel farm in Hawaii upgraded from "contaminated water" to "SHUT EVERYTHING DOWN PERMANENTLY"   (cnn.com) divider line
    Amusing, World War II, Drinking water, Storage tank, United States Navy, Water supply network, Underground storage tank, United States Department of Defense, Water  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well you can only ignore a problem for so long, eventually it gets into the drinking water and is now everyone's problem.

/ military brass are lousy at dealing with long term problems, by the time it matters they will be elsewhere or retired.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water.

Welp. That's one way to depopulate an island.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water.

Welp. That's one way to depopulate an island.


Indigenous people everywhere would agree.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water.

Welp. That's one way to depopulate an island.


Who the fark in their right mind would decide to put fuel storage 100 feet above an aquifer? *checks wikipedia*

Ah, people in the 1930's, that's who
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: GardenWeasel: The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water.

Welp. That's one way to depopulate an island.

Who the fark in their right mind would decide to put fuel storage 100 feet above an aquifer? *checks wikipedia*

Ah, people in the 1930's, that's who


Whacky bastards actually assumed people in the future would maintain shiat, and update it properly as new technology became available
 
full8me
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're going to provide "best in class" environmental testing to ensure everyone is safe.  I'm sure it will be overseen by "top men".

/TOP men
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Squik2: GardenWeasel: The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water.

Welp. That's one way to depopulate an island.

Who the fark in their right mind would decide to put fuel storage 100 feet above an aquifer? *checks wikipedia*

Ah, people in the 1930's, that's who

Whacky bastards actually assumed people in the future would maintain shiat, and update it properly as new technology became available


We have the biggest military budget in history and no current wars (though we're defacto in military conflict against Russia, we just haven't shot at any Russians yet), and yet most of that money is wasted on making weapons manufacturers very wealthy instead of improving military infrastructure and pay/living conditions of our soldiers.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh great, another reason to raise gas pirces.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh great, another reason to raise gas pirces.


*prices*

Dammit.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It will take some time, there's like 100 million gallons of fuel to deal with.  And it's jet fuel and maritime fuel, so I don't think it will find its way into my car.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: Oh great, another reason to raise gas pirces.

*prices*

Dammit.


I think gas piracy is a great name for it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i think it is romantic that you could just drop a wick in a glass of water, light it, and dine by candlelight...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i think it is romantic that you could just drop a wick in a glass of water, light it, and dine by candlelight...


That place got a bunch of zero reviews in the 40s.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: WTP 2: i think it is romantic that you could just drop a wick in a glass of water, light it, and dine by candlelight...

That place got a bunch of zero reviews in the 40s.


because they did not do this one weird trick with a glass of water ?
 
